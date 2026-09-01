Vikram Prabhu's 'City of Gold' glimpse: The grim story behind every gram of gold!

Chennai, Sep 1 (IANS) The makers of director Siddharth's upcoming crime drama, featuring actor Vikram Prabhu in the lead, have now disclosed that their film had been titled 'City of Gold' and released a glimpse video that showed that the film would look to narrate the grim story behind every single gram of gold out in the market.

Raahul of Romeo Pictures, who is producing the film, took to his X timeline to share the glimpse video of the film, and wrote, "The golden wave has hit the city. Presenting the title glimpse of #CityOfGold. Romeo Pictures presents #CityOfGold @iamVikramPrabhu. Produced by @mynameisraahul @Romeopictures_ The young Maestro @U1Records @thisisysr. Directed by @just_sid_here. Starring @iamVikramPrabhu @ShivathmikaR @__amalashaji__ @GMSundar_ @ivasuuu @KarthickSharaj @arulmosez @HariharanPS_ @Dineshkasi1 @Renganaath_R."

The glimpse video released begins with government authorities getting a tip off about gold being smuggled into Coimbatore. But then, the magnitude of the whole operation is so huge that even authorities feel that a crime of this proportion is not possible. We hear an officer saying, "Is this cinema for them to smuggle gold in lorries from one state to another?"

Even as gold prices continue to soar consistently, we hear one of the smugglers saying, "There is nothing that is impossible here."

The glimpse video shows that there is a market for gold and the one calling the shots in this market is a person who is intent on acquiring respect. "All those hands here have to salute us in respect," we hear him saying.

Meanwhile, Vikram Prabhu's character is seen working in this market of gold. The glimpse video also features several grim action scenes.

At one point, we hear Vikram Prabhu say, "Can you believe it if we told you that the one gram of gold that you hold in your hand would have claimed at least a minimum of one person's life before reaching your hand? That is gold. That is what this world is. And that is what this film's story is all about."

Shooting for the film is currently on at a brisk pace. It may be recalled that shooting for the film began in June this year.

Along with Vikram Prabhu, the film will also feature producer Raahul and actresses Shivathmika Rajashekhar, Amala Shaji in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, music for the film will be by Yuvan Shankar Raja while cinematography will be by Karthick Sharaj. Editing for the film will be by Arul Moses A and art direction will be by Hari Haran PS. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Dinesh Kasi.

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IANS

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