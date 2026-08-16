1st Test: Rain delays start of second session on day two in Galle

Galle, Aug 16 (IANS) The start of the second session on day two of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka has been delayed due to rain at the Galle International Stadium here on Sunday.

After persistent morning rain completely washed out the first session and forced an early lunch break, bright sunshine briefly emerged, and raised hopes of a restart. However, dark clouds quickly hovered back over the stadium, forcing groundsmen to roll tyres back onto the covers to keep them secured.

"The wait continues. The start of second session has been delayed due to rain. Stay tuned for more updates," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted on its 'X' account.

Play was originally scheduled to begin 15 minutes ahead of time at 9:45 am local time to compensate for overs lost to inclement weather on day one. But with intermittent downpours continuing to disrupt proceedings and not a single ball bowled in the first session, the 130-member ground staff faces a continuous battle to make the stadium ready for play whenever rain stops.

Earlier on Saturday, India ended their 20-Test wait for a century from the crucial number three position when left-hander Devdutt Padikkal hit a stroke-filled, unbeaten 131 off 178 balls and take the visitors to a commanding 288/2 in 73 overs in the side’s landmark 600th Test match.

Padikkal found solid support in vice-captain KL Rahul, who despite going into his shell at times, compiled a fluent 77 before being forced to retire hurt due to forearm cramps. Yashasvi Jaiswal was run-out for 32 in a chaotic mix-up, while Indian skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed for 16. Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 27 alongside Padikkal when stumps were called on day one.

Sri Lanka struggled to maintain consistent pressure despite the pitch offering occasional sharp turn for the spinners. With the second new ball just seven overs away, Sri Lanka will face an uphill battle to curtail India's control once play resumes in what is also Galle’s 50th Test match.

--IANS

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