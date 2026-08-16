Priyanka Chopra's hilarious wish for brother-in-law Joe Jonas: It is not supposed to be funny

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Global sensation Priyanka Chopra wished her brother-in-law, Joe Jonas, on his birthday with a hilarious post on social media.

The 'Barfi' actress shared a picture with Joe on her Instagram Stories in which she seemed to be in the middle of a conversation with the singer and actor. Joe was also bursting into laughter in this photo dropped by PeeCee.

Priyanka decided to accompany the photograph with a fun caption that read, “FYI, it was not supposed to be funny, @joejonas. Happiest birthday bro (sic).”

In addition to this, Nick also dropped a couple of quirky stills from the Pokémon‑themed party for brother Joe.

We could see the Jonas brothers, Priyanka, and other members of the family having a great time surrounded by Poké Ball balloons and Pokémon cards. There was also a special custom-made Pokémon card for Joe at the celebration.

Wishing his brother on his special day, Nick wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Gotta catch ’em all. We love you @joejonas happy birthday brother. (sic)”

The third member of the Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, also posted some snippets from the birthday bash on his official account, along with the caption, "Epic celebration for an epic brother. We love you @joejonas", and a red heart emoji.

After being in a relationship for some time, Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur as per both Hindu and Christian traditions.

Taking the next step in their journey together, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

Professionally, Priyanka will be seen as the leading lady in S.S. Rajamouli's 'Varanasi', which features Mahesh Babu as the protagonist.

She will play Mandakini - a fierce historian who will accompany Rudhra (Played by Mahesh Babu) as he goes on a globetrotting mission to save the holy city of Varanasi from an asteroid named Shambhavi.

--IANS

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