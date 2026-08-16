Pankaj Tripathi brings ‘Mirzapur’ to Melbourne with real-life wife Mridula and reel-life wife Rasika Dugal

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi brought a touch of Mirzapur to Melbourne as he posed with his real-life wife, Mridula Tripathi, and his reel-life wife, Rasika Dugal.

The actor was in Melbourne as part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026. Rasika Dugal, who played Beena Tripathi, wife of Pankaj’s character Akhandanand “Kaleen” Bhaiya in the popular crime series Mirzapur, shared a series of pictures featuring the trio on social media.

Alongside the photos, Dugal wrote, “Mirzapur in Melbourne...Real-life Aur Reel-life... Aur Kaleen Bhaiya ka signature swag [Mirzapur The Movie, Kaleen Bhaiya, Beena Tripathi, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, IFFM 2026].”

In the images, Rasika, Pankaj and Mridula could be seen sitting and posing together. The actor made goofy poses while posing. The pictures capture the warm bond shared by Pankaj Tripathi and Mridula share with Rasika Dugal.

Fans also took to the comments section to share their reactions to the reunion, with many expressing excitement over seeing the Mirzapur duo together again. One commented, “Reel and real both are in one frame.” Another said, “Amazing.”

Notably, Pankaj Tripathi’s on-screen equation with Rasika Dugal has been one of the key highlights of the crime drama. “Mirzapur” was directed by Anshuman along with Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. The story followed Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast featured Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The second season brought back the main cast from the first installment, with Vikrant Massey and Shriya Pilgaonkar being the notable exceptions. The season also introduced new faces, including Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

Notably, Rasika and Pankaj's upcoming action thriller "Mirzapur: The Movie" will release in cinemas on 4th September 2026.

--IANS

ps/