Not thinking about past matches, it a new game: Ayush unfazed by Shi Yu Qi challenge at BWF Worlds opener

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) India’s rising shuttler Ayush Shetty set to face the challenging opening draw at the BWF World Championships 2026 in front of a home crowd when he locks horns with defending champion Shi Yu Qi of China, but the 21-year-old Indian downplayed the challenge of facing the world no. 1 player, saying he is much more prepared tactically and ready for the opener.

Ayush facing Shi could be the most intriguing first-round singles match-up. The Chinese has one title this season. The Indian has lost all of his three matches against the Shi, the latest being the Badminton Asia Championship final, where he was outclassed.

"Not thinking too much about the past matches, we will just analyse it differently; we will see what needs to be done and it's a new match tomorrow, and it will be a completely different game," Ayush told reporters at the mixed zone ahead of his world championships opener.

Tactically, I was much better the last time we played; this time, definitely, we have a style that is planned, and we will be much more prepared tactically. I am really excited. I will just try to feel relaxed and enjoy the game as much as I can," he added.

Ayush, who had a breakthrough 2025 season, having claimed the US Open title and recorded wins over several established players on the BWF World Tour, made his India Open debut this year in January, where he lost to his compatriot Laksya Sen in the opener.

Returning to the IGI Stadium after six months, the youngster reflected on the country conditions and facilities at the Indira Gandhi Stadium compared to the India Open.

"Six months back it was a 750 event, so now being a world championship, it is a huge difference, and also you can see the facilities; it is really great right now, there is a huge improvement, and everyone has been talking about it," he said.

Speaking about the court conditions, he added, "It is a bit similar; there is quite a bit of drift, but it will be challenging for everyone. We will have to adapt to it and play our game."

--IANS

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