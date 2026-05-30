Vikram Chatterjee steps down as ‘Taarkata’ producer due to ‘unforeseen creative differences’

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Filmmaker-actor Vikram Chatterjee has announced that his production banner, Vikram Chatterjee Films, has officially withdrawn from the upcoming Bengali series Taarkata due to unforeseen creative differences.

The statement issued on behalf of Vikram Chatterjee Films also mentioned that while he is stepping down from his role as producer, he will continue to be a part of the series as an actor and will fulfill all promotional commitments connected to the show.

A statement was shared on Instagram on the official Instagram handle of Vikram Chatterjee Films, which read: “STATEMENT REGARDING ‘TAARKATA’”.

The statement went on to read: “Due to unforeseen creative differences, Vikram Chatterjee Films has formally decided to withdraw from the upcoming series, TAARKATA, scheduled to premiere on Bangla Zee5.”

The actor is stepping down as a producer and the banner will cease all associations with the production.

“Accordingly, Vikram Chatterjee will step down from his role as Producer, and Vikram Chatterjee Films will cease all associations with the production.”

However, he will continue to be a part of the project as an actor.

“However, Vikram Chatterjee remains fully committed to the project in his capacity as an actor and will continue to fulfill his promotional obligations for the series as planned. We humbly request the patience of our audience, partners, and the media as we take the necessary time to align the next steps. Further updates will be shared in due course.”

The series is directed by Samik Roy Choudhury. It also stars Meiyang Chang, Priyanka Sarkar, Srijit Mukherji, Satyam Bhattacharya, Ayush Das and Sushmita Roy.

Vikram made his debut in 2012 with a supporting role in Mainak Bhowmik's Bedroom. He also acted in Elar Char Adhyay based on Rabindranath Tagore's last novel "Char Adhyay".

Soon after he portrayed supporting roles in Ami Aar Amar Girlfriends, Hoi Choi, Britto and few other films. He shot to fame with his work in shows such as Ichche Nodee and Phagun Bou.

--IANS

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