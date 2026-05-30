May 30, 2026 12:30 PM हिंदी

Kriti Sanon gives a glimpse into her foodie ‘paratha’ moment, says ‘stomach growls at me’

Kriti Sanon gives a glimpse into her foodie ‘paratha’ moment, says ‘stomach growls at me’

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, on Friday night, gave fans a glimpse of her current food dilemma as she shared a candid social media story about her love for ‘parathas’.

Posting a selfie with a surprised expression, Kriti joked about enjoying the popular Indian dish a little too much before her stomach started protesting.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “When my Dil loves paranthas with tooooo much and then my stomach literally growls at me!” accompanied by laughing emoticons.

The actress, has always stated that she is a foodie and loves her meals.

The ‘paratha’ post comes just a day after Kriti gave fans a peek into her personal life by turning masseuse for her younger sister, Nupur Sanon. The actress had shared a video in which she was seen giving Nupur a relaxing massage and making it a spa session at home.

Kriti frequently shares snippets from her everyday life, whether it is family moments, fitness routines, work updates, or food cravings.

The actress completed 12 years in the Bollywood industry of few days ago.

Kriti had reshared a fan-made collage on your social media account that featured all of our characters that she has portrayed in various movies over the past 12 years.

The actress made her Bollywood debut the movie ‘Heropanti’ that also starred Tiger Shroff.

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in ‘Cocktail 2’, directed by Homi Adajania. The romantic drama stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is slated to release in theatres on June 19. The film serves as a sequel to the 2012 hit ‘Cocktail’ which starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

–IANS

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