May 30, 2026 12:31 PM हिंदी

Pune hooch tragedy: Vendor of toxic alcohol that killed 13 also among the victims

Pune hooch tragedy: Vendor also dies after consuming toxic alcohol

Pune, May 30 (IANS) Days after several people in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad reportedly died after consuming spurious liquor, it has emerged that Rahul Kshirsagar, the liquor vendor allegedly linked to the sale of the toxic alcohol that claimed the lives of over 13 people, also died after consuming the same hooch.

According to reports, earlier a case related to the illegal sale of illicit liquor had been registered against Kshirsagar at Hadapsar Police Station.

In a shocking turn of events, investigators found that the man accused of selling the spurious liquor was himself among its victims.

On May 29, in a major crackdown following the tragic deaths caused by the consumption of illicit, toxic country liquor in Pune and Pimpri‑Chinchwad, the Pune Police administration has suspended three police officers attached to the Hadapsar Police Station.

The department cited gross negligence, dereliction of duty, and a severe lack of supervision by the officers concerned. The suspended officials include Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Mogle, Assistant Police Inspector Hasina Sikalgar, and Police Sub‑Inspector Hasan Mulani.

All three officers were stationed at the Hadapsar Police Station and were actively involved in its crime investigation wing.

According to the official order issued by the police department, a case (Crime No. 379/2026) was registered at the Hadapsar Police Station on May 29. The FIR has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): Sections 105, 123, 125, 275, and 3(5). Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949: Sections 65(e), 68, 81, and 83.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused illegally manufactured toxic country liquor, adulterating it with poisonous chemicals before transporting and distributing it. Despite knowing that consuming this lethal concoction could result in fatalities, the accused systematically sold the spurious liquor, directly causing multiple deaths.

The official suspension order explicitly noted that the tragic incident occurred due to severe negligence and oversight failures by the police officers concerned.

Following widespread media coverage and social media outrage, the department noted that the image of the police force had been significantly tarnished, raising serious questions about administrative efficiency.

The hooch tragedy has already triggered fierce political and social backlash across Pune. In light of growing public anger, this swift and stringent action by the police department is seen as a strong message from the administration on accountability.

--IANS

jk/rad

LATEST NEWS

Bhopal Wolves unveil women’s squad for MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026 (Credit: Bhopal Wolves)

Bhopal Wolves unveil women’s squad for MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Jennifer Lopez has ‘flirty energy’ with co-star Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez has ‘flirty energy’ with co-star Brett Goldstein

Indian mid, small caps ‘overweight’ due to macroeconomic resilience: Report

Indian mid, small caps ‘overweight’ due to macroeconomic resilience: Report

Tri-services preparing well for Op Sindoor 2.0 if it takes place: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

Tri-services preparing well for 'Op Sindoor 2.0' if it takes place: Gen Dwivedi

Ghaziabad teen killed on Bakrid; mother demands ‘encounter’ of main accused

Ghaziabad teen killed on Bakrid, mother seeks strict action against main accused

‘To reach a final with a hundred…it was a chanceless, classic innings’: Kumble on Gill’s ‘captain’s knock’

‘To reach a final with a hundred…it was a chanceless, classic innings’: Kumble on Gill’s ‘captain’s knock’

Press freedom group condemns jailing of senior Hong Kong journalist, warns of ‘dangerous precedent’

Press freedom group condemns jailing of senior Hong Kong journalist, warns of ‘dangerous precedent’

Fuel surcharge imposition in UP: Consumers to pay 10 pc extra on June power bills

Fuel surcharge imposition in UP: Consumers to pay 10 pc extra on June power bills

Alia Bhatt confirmed to play an ‘alpha killer’ in ‘Alpha’

Alia Bhatt confirmed to play an ‘alpha killer’ in ‘Alpha’

India's macro indicators show cautious resilience, sustained policy vigilance needed: FinMin

India's macro indicators show cautious resilience, sustained policy vigilance needed: FinMin