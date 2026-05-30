Nora Fatehi is in her ‘selfie era’ as she shares glimpses from her picturesque holiday

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is soaking in holiday vibes and embracing what she calls her “selfie era.” She also expressed her gratitude to life, saying she is thankful for both the good and the bad experiences that have helped her evolve in her journey.

Nora shared a series of photos and videos from her serene getaway. The actress was seen cycling along the seaside, enjoying playful moments with children on a park seesaw, capturing adorable kittens on the streets, and soaking in the beauty of the city's iconic landmarks through her lens.

“Grateful for the good and the bad… Im In my selfie era,” Nora wrote as the caption.

Nora will be seen performing and singing at the upcoming opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto, Canada, which will take place on June 12.

She is joined by names such as Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince.

Meanwhile, the USA opening ceremony lineup includes global music icons Anitta, Future, Katy Perry, Lisa, Rema, and Tyla, making FIFA World Cup 2026 a spectacular blend of international music, culture, and entertainment.

Talking about the actress, she gained fame with her work in Telugu films for her special appearance songs in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2 and has also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Nora was seen as a contestant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2015, hosted by Salman Khan. In 2016, she participated in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

She has played supporting parts in Hindi films Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Nora has also judged television shows Dance Deewane Juniors and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

--IANS

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