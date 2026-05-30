U18 Women’s Hockey Asia Cup: Nousheen Naz’s brace powers India to winning start

Kakamigahara (Japan), May 30 (IANS) The Indian team began its campaign at the U18 Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2026 on a positive note, registering a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Malaysia in their opening Pool A encounter on Saturday.

Fifteen-year-old forward Nousheen Naz emerged as the star of the match, scoring both goals for India and earning the ‘Player of the Match’ award for her match-winning performance. Her clinical finishing helped India secure all three points in a closely contested fixture.

The opening quarter saw both sides testing each other’s defences, but neither team could find a breakthrough. India enjoyed greater possession and created several attacking opportunities, yet the Malaysian defence held firm to keep the scores level at the end of the first 15 minutes.

India’s persistence finally paid off in the second quarter. In the 19th minute, Nousheen opened the scoring by capitalising on a penalty corner opportunity. The young striker reacted quickly to a set-piece and slotted the ball into the net to hand India a deserved 1-0 lead.

The momentum remained with India as they continued to press forward in search of another goal. Just before half-time, Nousheen struck again. In the 28th minute, she produced a sharp finish to beat the Malaysian goalkeeper and double India’s advantage, giving her side a comfortable 2-0 cushion heading into the break.

Malaysia responded strongly after the interval and looked more threatening in attack. Their efforts were rewarded in the 41st minute when Nur Azli found a way past the Indian defence and goalkeeper to reduce the deficit to 2-1. The goal injected fresh energy into the Malaysian side and set up a tense final quarter.

Despite mounting pressure from Malaysia, the Indian defence remained disciplined and resilient. The backline successfully repelled several attacking moves to preserve the narrow lead and ensure India walked away with the victory.

India’s attacking intent throughout the contest was evident in the 16 penalty corners they earned, although they converted only one directly. Nevertheless, their overall dominance in creating chances proved crucial in securing the result.

The win places India second in Pool A behind Korea. Both teams have collected three points from their opening matches, with Korea occupying the top spot on goal difference

India will now turn their attention to a crucial pool-stage clash against Korea on Sunday as they aim to continue their winning momentum and strengthen their position in the tournament standings.

--IANS

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