Ram Charan responds to the trend of writing obituaries for films before their release

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Pan-India star Ram Charan has reacted to the growing trend of people passing judgment on films by declaring them ‘dead on arrival’ even before they hit the big screen, saying he prefers to focus on his work rather than opinions that are beyond his control.

Talking about the culture of social media users "writing obituaries" for films without watching them, Ram Charan said filmmakers can only remain sincere to their craft.

Asked what his opinion is about people writing obituaries for a film without even watching it, Ram told IANS: “I don't have an opinion on this. We can only do what is in our control.”

As "Peddi" underwent two release date changes, the film found itself at the centre of online chatter.

The 41-year-old superstar, whose film “RRR” brought home an Oscar in 2023, said: “I don't like to comment on something which is beyond my capacity to understand or control. I have to do my job. I'm both happy. We are sincere and very happy at the end of the day.”

“And everybody doesn't need to like our work. But I hope everybody appreciates it at least. They don't need to like it.”

Ram’s upcoming film “Peddi” is a sports action drama, where his character acts as a "crossover athlete" who aces three sports such as cricket, wrestling and sprinting.

The Telugu film Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also stars Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. The film is finally releasing on June 4.

Ram made his acting debut with the action film Chirutha in 2007. He gained the limelight by starring in S. S. Rajamouli's fantasy action film Magadheera in 2009. He went on to star in notable films such as Orange, Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Govindudu Andarivadele and Dhruva.

Charan shot to stardom with the action thriller Rangasthalam in 2018. He peaked to global stardom with RRR, which won the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards.

--IANS

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