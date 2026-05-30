Team India script history, retain Asia-Oceania 24-hour championship title at Hirosaki 2026

Hirosaki (Japan), May 30 (IANS) Team India, representing the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), achieved a historic milestone at the IAU 24-Hour Asia & Oceania Championship in Hirosaki, Japan, in May 2026. Their remarkable performance marked the best in India's ultrarunning history and solidified India’s status as a leading force in the sport.

The Indian men’s team made history by sweeping the entire individual podium. Amar Singh Devanda took gold with a total distance of 282.881 km (226 laps), setting a new Indian National Record. Geeno Antony earned silver, covering 272.894 km (218 laps), and Saurav Kumar Ranjan won bronze with 260.058 km (208 laps).

India’s men’s team won the team gold medal, covering a total distance of 815.833 km and setting a new Asia-Oceania record. This achievement is the highest team total ever by an Asian country at any IAU Championship and the highest in the history of the IAU Asia-Oceania Championships. Japan came in second with 754.726 km, and Australia took third with 732.525 km.

In the women’s event, Japan secured the team gold with 707.357 km, while Australia finished second with 684.450 km. India took bronze, totaling 667.722 km. Leading the Indian women’s team, Tenzin Dolma performed outstandingly with 228.939 km, placing fourth overall and setting a new Indian National Record.

The championship marked a historic milestone for Indian ultrarunning, with new Indian National Records set in both the 12-hour and 24-hour categories for men and women. The Indian men’s team achieved the highest team total ever by an Asian nation at any IAU Championship and established a new Asia-Oceania record. This also represented India’s best team performance ever at an IAU Championship, for both men and women. Additionally, eight out of eleven Indian athletes recorded personal bests during the event.

Amar Singh Devanda came close to the Asian Record, missing it by only three kilometers. The Indian men’s team also fell just thirteen kilometers short of the highest team total ever recorded in a world championship. His winning distance of 282.881 km is the top men’s 24-hour performance so far in 2026.

“We are grateful for this moment—it is an achievement the entire Indian ultrarunning community can celebrate. This victory belongs not only to the athletes, but to every supporter who believed in Indian ultrarunning,”said Santhosh Padmanabhan, Team Head Coach and Manager.

Reflecting on his historic achievement, Amar Singh Devanda said, “This performance was not just about distance or records. It was about representing India with pride and pushing myself beyond every limit physically and mentally. There were many moments during the race when the body wanted to stop, but the mind and the heart kept moving forward. To set a new Indian National Record and achieve the second-best performance ever by an Asian athlete in this event is truly special for me.

“I hope this inspires more Indian athletes to believe that we can compete with the very best in the world in endurance sports. This achievement belongs not only to me, but also to everyone who supported me throughout this journey—my coach, family, team, AFI, supporters and every person who believed in me. I am proud to carry the Indian flag on the international stage and this is only the beginning.”

Tenzin Dolma, who led the Indian women’s team and established a new national record, said, “To come from a remote village in the mountains of Himachal and achieve success at this level is truly something special. It brings not only great pride but also hope and potential development to my village. For athletes like myself, who come from challenging backgrounds, the greatest hurdle is often finding support.

“As an ultra-athlete, funding is scarce—from government, private individuals, or corporate sponsors. I hope this achievement encourages more people to step forward and support athletes like me who have the potential to excel on the world stage. I am deeply thankful and immensely proud, not only to represent India, but to stand among the best this time. I thank the AFI, Coach and the entire support team for helping me achieve the National Record.”

India has secured the title of Asia-Oceania Champions in 24-Hour Ultramarathon Running for three consecutive editions, 2022, 2024, and 2026, highlighting its ongoing emergence as a major player in global endurance running.

This achievement was achieved through the combined efforts of athletes, coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists, strength and conditioning experts, and support staff who kept the team fully prepared during training and competitions. The team was chosen and trained by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Team India

Men: Amar Singh Devanda, Geeno Antony, Saurav Kumar Ranjan, Sugourav Goswami, Velu Perumal

Women: Aparna Choudhary, Bindu Juneja, Mukesh Kumari, Shashi Mehta, Sunita Subba, Tenzin Dolma

Support Team

Aashish Kusswaha – Physiotherapist

Chandra Gopalan – Strength & Conditioning Coach

Gorkha Ram – Crew Member (Air Force)

Hemanth Kumar – Assistant Coach (Air Force)

Sonali Sahoo – Nutritionist

Santhosh Padmanabhan – Head Coach & Team Manager

--IANS

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