June 12, 2026 12:28 PM हिंदी

Vikram Bhatt reveals what makes him an expert in horror genre

Vikram Bhatt reveals what makes him an expert in horror genre

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Haunted 3D’, has revealed the reason behind his penchant for telling stories of horror on the silver screen.

Vikram spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared that it’s the fear that guides the filmmaker in him.

He told IANS, “I really feel I have a connection with fear. I think fear is the basis of all other emotions in the world. If you look carefully, fear of losing someone is possessiveness. Fear of not having enough is greed. Fear of being lonely is relationships. Fear of being left behind is competitiveness. The world is guided by fear. But most of us don't understand it as fear. We understand it as possessiveness and greed and so on and so forth. If you look very closely, a lot of the populace lives in fear”.

He further mentioned with passion glowing in his eyes, “The entire animal kingdom is based on fear. Fear is the only emotion that even a single celled creature feels. Because fear is essential for survival. If I look at a tiger and I don't feel fear, I'll get eaten. My fear keeps me alive. As a filmmaker, I've always made stories on darker relationships, on darker perspectives. And so it doesn't come to me as a surprise that I'm close to fear. I think it's in all of us”.

“We are all our Google histories. If you have the guts to lay down your Google search history openly, it won't be the person you are. You are what you Google. So that person is in us, in all of us. And I like to explore that person”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Haunted 3D’ stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey. The film promises an upgraded 3D experience using the newest technology to heighten every scare, making the horror more immersive.

The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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