Vikas Khanna calls Farah Khan ‘family’ in heartfelt note: ‘Having you with us feels deeply personal’

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared a heartfelt note for filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, expressing his affection for her.

He described her as someone who has become like family to him and his loved ones. Taking to Instagram, Vikas addressed Farah as “Queen Farah” and reflected on their special bond. He wrote, “Some people enter your life and somehow become family. You are one of those rare people for us.” The chef also revealed that Myshu had been eagerly looking forward to Farah’s visit, adding that seeing her excitement made the occasion even more special for him.

Vikas also expressed his excitement about welcoming Farah to his Bungalow and beginning the Ganga Jal ceremony together. The chef further shared that they planned to open the doors together with Farah bringing “sweets, surprises, laughter and love.” Describing her presence as deeply meaningful, Vikas wrote, “Can’t wait to welcome you today at Bungalow, begin with our Ganga Jal ceremony, and open the doors together with your sweets, surprises, laughter and love. Having you with us today feels deeply personal. Love youuuuuu @farahkhankunder.”

In the images, Vikas and Farah could be seen striking poses together. He also shared a video of Farah enjoying some delicious at his restaurant, giving a glimpse of their warm and cheerful moments together.

Meanwhile, Vikas Khanna recently made headlines after he opened up about his humble beginnings and difficult childhood during his appearance on Shekhar Suman’s show “Shekhar Tonite.”

Reflecting on his childhood, Vikas said, “My journey has never been a straightforward one. I was born during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and doctors told my parents that I might never be able to walk like other children. I spent years undergoing treatment, but my mother always believed in me. She would say, 'My son wasn't born to walk, he was born to fly’. Since I couldn't play sports like other children, I found my world in the kitchen. Looking back, I truly believe that when one door closed for me, another, much bigger one opened, and that has been the story of my life.”

--IANS

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