August 31, 2026 3:12 PM हिंदी

Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal get entangled in food mix-up in new ‘Bigg Boss’ promo

Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal get entangled in food mix-up in new ‘Bigg Boss’ promo

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming regional editions of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ unveiled a new promo featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal on Monday. The 4 actors are the hosts of ‘Bigg Boss’ Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam with all 4 editions set to premiere on September 6, 2026.

At the heart of the promo is a playful celebration of the 4 regional markets and their cultures.The promos shows the hosts finding themselves in a mix-up involving food from one another’s states, adding a fun twist to the narrative.

The humour, observations, interventions and weekend conversations of the hosts are among the most anticipated parts of every season, often driving conversations well beyond the house.

Krishnan Kutty, Head, Entertainment (South), JioStar, said, “Each of our four hosts has a very distinct equation with his audience, and that relationship is an important part of what makes Bigg Boss so powerful in every market”.

“This promo gave us an opportunity to bring Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal together in a way that is fun, rooted in the cultures of the South and true to their personalities. For fans, seeing all four of them share the screen is a moment in itself. It captures the scale and excitement we are building towards as all four editions begin together”, he added.

‘Bigg Boss’ Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam are set to air simultaneously on September 6 on JioStar television channels and JioHotstar.

‘Bigg Boss’ is a format owned by Endemol Shine and Banijay Entertainment.

--IANS

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