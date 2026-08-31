Vijay Deverakonda on the bond he shares with Sandeep Reddy Vanga: We went to war together!

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (IANS) Stating that the love he had for ace director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was not something that he could express in words, popular Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has said that he could go to any extent for the sake of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The actor, who participated in the pre-release event of director Venu Gopal Reddy's romantic drama 'Romanchakam', which is being presented by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I can't express the love I have for Sandeep in words. It's not just a director-actor relationship. It's not just a brother relationship or a friend relationship. It's something else."

Recalling the difficulties they faced during the making of the blockbuster film 'Arjun Reddy', Vijay Deverakonda went on to say, "Back then, we went to war together. We didn't know what we were doing. Had the film not worked out, we would have gone crazy. Both of us didn't have money. We did not have influence. We didn't have any pull. There were no fans at that time because Pellichoopulu hadn't released then."

"I miss Sandeep Reddy not for Arjun Reddy's success or what it has gone on to become. I miss him for all the moments we spent together -- building a film together, sharing our lives, our stress and sharing our battles. Pranay and Prabhakar uncle mortgaged their lands to get money to make that film. They made that film showing faith in Sandeep and he in turn, had faith in me. He also got them to believe in me and made that film," he recalled and pointed out that the stakes were really high for that film.

"You put your entire family, earnings and future on film. Sandeep will go to any extent for me and I will go to any extent for Sandeep," he said, revealing the deep bond of trust and affection he shared with the ace director.

For the unaware, Romanchakam, which has triggered huge expectations, is slated to hit screens worldwide on September 3 this year.

Excitement about the film shot up after the makers chose to release a glimpse video of the film a couple of weeks ago.

The glimpse video begins with Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar's characters in the film being madly in love with each other. Just when you begin to think that the couple is made for each other, the second half of the glimpse shows both characters beginning to hate each other. Adding to the excitement and intrigue is the character played by actor Upendra Limaye in the film. The glimpse gives the impression that the actor plays a cop in the film.

Apart from Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar and Upendra Limaye, the film will also feature actors Venkatesh Kakumanu, Narendra Ravi, Mani Aegurla and Sai Sohan among others.

Produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga, the film has cinematography by Pavan Pappula and music by Vasuki Vaibhav. Gobind Kotap has choreographed the dances in the film, which has costumes by Akunur Keerthana.

--IANS

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