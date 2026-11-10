Vijay Antony's Tamil film 'Appa Kutty' makes profit even before its release!

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) The makers of director Mu Maran's upcoming emotional entertainer, 'Appa Kutty', featuring actor, composer, editor, and filmmaker Vijay Antony in the lead, have now disclosed that the film has already made a profit even before its release.

For the unaware, the film is slated to hit screens worldwide only on November 20.

Participating in a pre-release event of the film, well known distributor G Dhananjayan claimed that the film had made a table profit. "I look at the film making a table profit as honouring its content. Whatever he (Vijay Antony) spent on the film, he has recovered more, even before the film's release. Everybody has given him business and given him his first victory with regard to this film," Dhananjayan said and went on claim that the film would move audiences to tears.

"I can say this with certainty that the film will move you. If this film does not bring tears to your eyes, please feel free to scold me saying I promoted this film in an incorrect fashion," he said.

Calling Vijay Antony a multi-faceted personality, Dhananjayan said the actor and music director was is a master of "parallel working". "He keeps working simultaneously in various departments and on various stages of production," Dhananjayan said.

The film's director Mu Maran, talking to IANS, confirmed the news disclosed by distributor Dhananjayan. "It is true. We have already sold the OTT rights, the satellite rights and the theatricals and we have already made a table profit," he said, informing that the film had been completed in just two schedules, shot over a period of just 45 days.

"We shot in Chennai and Ooty," the director said.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has already cleared the film for release with an U/A certificate.

Sources close to the unit of the film had disclosed to IANS earlier that the film would be an action family drama that will beautifully blend emotions, relationships, and intense moments while exploring the deeply rooted bond between a father and his daughter.

Sources claim that director Mu. Maran, who is known for delivering stories that are emotionally engaging and socially relatable, had crafted 'Appa Kutty' as a gripping entertainer packed with action, emotions, family sentiments, and powerful dramatic moments that will resonate strongly with audiences. The film is expected to strike a strong emotional chord while also offering thrilling and engaging cinematic moments throughout its narrative.

Apart from Vijay Antony, the film will also feature a strong ensemble cast including Preethi Asrani, Lithanya, Bagavathi Perumal (Baks), Haripriya Isai, Aruvi Madhan, Chitra Lakshmanan, Sreeja Ravi, Vettai Muthukumar, Jensan Diwakar, Muruganantham, Munnar Ramesh, Lissy Antony, Kumar Natarajan, Vijayan, Praveena, Haritha, and Haripriya in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by a strong technical team. Music for the film has been scored by actor Vijay Antony, who has also taken upon himself the task of editing the film. Cinematography for the film is by Rajeev Rajendran while production design is by A. Raja. Costumes for the film are by G. Anusha Meenakshi and stunts are by Rajasekar.

--IANS

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