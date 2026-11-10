November 10, 2026 1:40 PM हिंदी

Soha Ali Khan celebrates a peaceful ‘jungle Diwali’ with daughter Inaaya, says ‘Swapped firecrackers for crickets’

Soha Ali Khan celebrates a peaceful ‘jungle Diwali’ with daughter Inaaya, says ‘Swapped firecrackers for crickets’

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan celebrated Diwali differently this year as she opted for a peaceful getaway amid nature with her daughter, Inaaya Naumi and husband Kunal Kemmu

Giving a glimpse of their special festive celebration, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress shared moments from their time in Tadoba, where the festivities were surrounded by greenery, wildlife and the sounds of nature. Taking to her social media handle, Soha shared a series of pictures from their jungle getaway, offering a peek into their nature-filled Diwali celebrations.

The actress described it as a little jungle Diwali, where the family chose the tranquillity of the forest over the usual hustle and bustle of city festivities.

Sharing her experience, Soha wrote, “A little jungle Diwali - swapped the firecrackers for crickets, the traffic for trees and the electric lights for diyas and stars. Clean air, sounds of nature, wildlife and togetherness. #tadoba #jungle.” Through her post, Soha highlighted how celebrating the festival amid nature offered a refreshing change, with clean air, the sounds of wildlife and the warmth of family togetherness making the occasion special.

The ‘Tum Mile’ actress also shared a video offering a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations. In the clip, Soha was seen twinning with her daughter, Inaaya, in matching pink suits. The mother-daughter duo was also seen making rangoli and decorating their surroundings for the festival. Soha's husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, also featured in the video, joining the family in their festive celebrations.

The couple also shared images with the caption, This year we swapped our wild friends for our friends in the wild - a quiet, peaceful and sublimely happy Diwali from the jungle. #happydiwali.”

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu also shared a separate set of pictures from their Tadoba getaway. The photographs featured animals in their natural habitat, including a tiger. Sharing the pictures, Kunal used hashtags such as #Wild, #Wildlife, #Tadoba, #TadobaDiaries and #Tiger, capturing the essence of their jungle experience.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

MRF Q2 profit drops nearly 28 pc to Rs 369 crore

MRF Q2 profit drops nearly 28 pc to Rs 369 crore

Jazzy B

Jazzy B bids emotional farewell to nephew Divit Tauluck, says ‘last ride with our star putar’

Apple probes after 3 workers die at Tata iPhone parts factory

Apple probes after 3 workers die at Tata iPhone parts factory

Divyanka Tripathi remembers building guard who died on Diwali eve ‘He was among the first to bless our babies’

Divyanka Tripathi remembers building guard who died on Diwali eve ‘He was among the first to bless our babies’

Salima Tete to lead as Hockey India names squad for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

Salima Tete to lead as Hockey India names squad for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

EAM Jaishankar, UAE envoy discuss deepening cooperation, strategic partnership

EAM Jaishankar, UAE envoy discuss deepening cooperation, strategic partnership

'I would release QDK': Abhinav Mukund wants MI to bring in Indian wicketkeeper

'I would release QDK': Abhinav Mukund wants MI to bring in Indian wicketkeeper

After Tiger Shroff firing case, Mumbai Police advises Bollywood stars to avoid crowded public places

After Tiger Shroff firing case, Mumbai Police advises Bollywood stars to avoid crowded public places

'Can't trust what's real until investigation gets reopened': Clarke on Khawaja's bombshell tampering claims

'Can't trust what's real until investigation gets reopened': Clarke on Khawaja's bombshell tampering claims

Vijay Antony's Tamil film 'Appa Kutty' makes profit even before its release! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Vijay Antony's Tamil film 'Appa Kutty' makes profit even before its release!