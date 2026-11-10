November 10, 2026 1:39 PM हिंदी

Qantas to cut 850 jobs, shift roles to India

Qantas to cut 850 Jobs, shift roles to India under Accenture deal

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Australian airline Qantas Airways plans to cut about 850 jobs and outsource a range of back-office functions under a new technology partnership with consulting firm Accenture with most of the affected roles expected to move to India, as per reports.

The restructuring -- which is set to begin from mid-2027 -- will initially affect employees in finance, procurement, human resources and marketing as the carrier seeks to modernise legacy systems and expand the use of artificial intelligence across its operations.

The announcement comes as aerospace manufacturers and airlines increasingly reshape operations to improve efficiency.

Boeing said on Monday it would cut about 5 per cent of its commercial airplane workforce through layoffs and attrition after slowing plans to raise jet production, citing the need to give factories and suppliers more time to stabilise output.

Moreover, Qantas said it had signed a multi-year agreement with Accenture to modernise its back-end systems, business processes and data infrastructure as part of a broader technology transformation programme.

In a message to employees, Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Hudson said the airline spends more than A$1 billion annually on technology but continues to rely on more than 1,000 legacy applications developed over several decades.

"These systems were not designed to work together and have become increasingly complex to maintain," Hudson said, according to reports.

Most of the affected positions are expected to be transferred to Accenture-operated teams in India, while some functions will remain in Australia.

Qantas said it would consult with staff and unions before implementing the changes and would seek to redeploy affected employees where possible.

"This is hard news for some, and I'm sorry for the uncertainty it brings," Hudson said in an internal email to staff.

The airline said the functions taken over by Accenture would gradually undergo further transformation through automation and artificial intelligence, with the aim of reducing duplication and improving efficiency across corporate operations.

Hudson said the pace of technological change and AI adoption was unprecedented and that Qantas needed to adapt to remain competitive.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

MRF Q2 profit drops nearly 28 pc to Rs 369 crore

MRF Q2 profit drops nearly 28 pc to Rs 369 crore

Jazzy B

Jazzy B bids emotional farewell to nephew Divit Tauluck, says ‘last ride with our star putar’

Apple probes after 3 workers die at Tata iPhone parts factory

Apple probes after 3 workers die at Tata iPhone parts factory

Divyanka Tripathi remembers building guard who died on Diwali eve ‘He was among the first to bless our babies’

Divyanka Tripathi remembers building guard who died on Diwali eve ‘He was among the first to bless our babies’

Salima Tete to lead as Hockey India names squad for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

Salima Tete to lead as Hockey India names squad for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

EAM Jaishankar, UAE envoy discuss deepening cooperation, strategic partnership

EAM Jaishankar, UAE envoy discuss deepening cooperation, strategic partnership

'I would release QDK': Abhinav Mukund wants MI to bring in Indian wicketkeeper

'I would release QDK': Abhinav Mukund wants MI to bring in Indian wicketkeeper

After Tiger Shroff firing case, Mumbai Police advises Bollywood stars to avoid crowded public places

After Tiger Shroff firing case, Mumbai Police advises Bollywood stars to avoid crowded public places

'Can't trust what's real until investigation gets reopened': Clarke on Khawaja's bombshell tampering claims

'Can't trust what's real until investigation gets reopened': Clarke on Khawaja's bombshell tampering claims

Vijay Antony's Tamil film 'Appa Kutty' makes profit even before its release! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Vijay Antony's Tamil film 'Appa Kutty' makes profit even before its release!