Kolkata police detective department takes over probe into clashes outside Abhishek Banerjee's residence

Kolkata, Nov 10 (IANS) The Detective Department (DD) of Kolkata Police has taken over the investigation into the clashes and tension that erupted outside the Kalighat residence of Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on the night of November 6-7.

The police have already arrested three persons in connection with the clashes, and on Tuesday morning the Detective Department officials visited the spot to reconstruct the sequence of events as part of the ongoing investigation.

The arrested individuals, identified as Muhammad Tauqir Alam, Muhammad Ershad and Srideep Das, are in police custody now. They are associated with the minority faction of Trinamool Congress led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

A total of four FIRs have been registered at the Kalighat Police Station, out of which two were suo motu by the Kolkata Police. The third FIR is based on a complaint by the Diamond Harbour MP.

The fourth FIR had been registered based on a complaint lodged at the same police station by a local woman and a BJP activist, Guria Hari. Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee has been named in two of the four FIRs registered in the case.

The clashes broke out during celebrations marking the MP's 39th birthday on the intervening night of November 6 and November 7. Local residents and BJP workers alleged that roads were blocked for the event, causing inconvenience to idol-makers and devotees collecting Kali idols ahead of Kali Puja.

However, the MAITC activists alleged that the local BJP workers launched an unprovoked attack while they were celebrating Abhishek's birthday peacefully without causing inconvenience to others.

Clashes broke out between the two groups, in which several people from both groups were injured. A huge police contingent reached the spot, and the cops had to resort to baton charges to disperse people.

At that time, the Diamond Harbour MP was seen engaging in a heated conversation with police officers.

--IANS

src/skp