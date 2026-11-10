November 10, 2026 1:38 PM हिंदी

'Hardik's trade key in MI's decision-making for retention': Aakash Chopra

'Hardik's trade key in MI's decision-making for retention': Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra emphasised that Mumbai Indians' retention and release decisions ahead of the IPL 2027 auction will revolve around the potential trade of Hardik Pandya.

Hardik is most likely to be traded to Punjab Kings for Arshdeep Singh, as the all-rounder has failed to inspire Mumbai Indians to the final in his second stint with the franchise from 2024 onwards. IANS had earlier reported that the paperwork for the deal was completed and that a formal nod was awaited.

Speaking to JioStar, Chopra stressed MI's retention decisions and the possible trade of Hardik. "If everything had gone well last season, looking at their team, you feel like, 'Why change anything at all?' They have the balance, they have the experience, and they have the explosiveness. So why change?

"Maybe they need an Indian spinner or an Indian fast bowler, which they will find. But that's all that they needed to do. But then the major talk of the town is the trade of Hardik Pandya. That is where it is going to start for MI in terms of their decision-making on retentions and releases because you don't usually find a player like that. But what if, in his place, you get two?" he told JioStar.

Meanwhile, Chopra felt that MI must also release New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult, who had a below-par 2026 season with the franchise. Boult took only two wickets in five matches in 2026 at an average of 94.

"Five matches, two wickets, 11 and a half runs per over. That tells me that Trent Boult has to be released. 12.5 crore is a lot of money, and in exchange, you can get quite a few players, and many people won't even need to be released.

"Hardik Pandya will be a trade; it's not going to be a release or retention question. So, if, in exchange for him, you cannot find players, then you have to retain Hardik Pandya. There is no doubt about it. But with Trent Boult, I don't think there is any ambiguity; he has to be released," he said.

Chopra, the former Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer, further felt that MI needed to release one of Keshav Maharaj and Mitchell Santner, as both of them are left-arm finger spinners. "I can let go of Keshav Maharaj as well because they wouldn't want both Santner and Keshav. But, again, let's see if Hardik goes; who comes in his place," Chopra added.

--IANS

vm/vi

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