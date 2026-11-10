November 10, 2026 1:39 PM हिंदी

One cop killed, 3 abducted after checkpost attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

One cop killed, 3 abducted after checkpost attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (File Image)

Islamabad, Nov 10 (IANS) One police officer was killed and three others were abducted after armed assailants targeted a police checkpost at Shah Almas Pir Pahari in Hangu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Tuesday.

District Police Officer Salahuddin Kundi said that the armed assailants targeted the Shah Almas Pir Pahari post and opened fire, Pakistan-based daily The Express Tribune reported.

Following the attack, a heavy contingent of the law enforcement personnel rushed to the spot. However, the armed assailants fled from the spot. The three abducted police personnel were safely recovered through efforts involving police, tribal elders and the district administration.

The incident took place amid a rise in attacks targeting Pakistani law enforcement personnel, especially in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier on September 28, three traffic police personnel were killed after their mobile van was attacked by unidentified assailants in the Wazirabad Bazaar area of Tank district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a senior police official.

District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan said that three traffic police personnel died on the spot after their mobile van came under attack by armed men, Pakistan daily Dawn reported. He said that armed men had taken away the police vehicle, which was later recovered, adding that two passers-by were injured in the attack and taken to hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident, earlier on September 26, at least 12 people were killed, and 35 others injured after a police checkpost in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province came under a bomb attack. The fatalities included nine men, two women and a child, Dawn reported.

According to officials, a trolley laden with explosives was rammed into the Aman Mela police checkpost in Dera Ismail Khan’s Darazinda tehsil. Dera Ismail Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin Ahmed said that it was a suicide blast. A large portion of the checkpost was destroyed and a house adjacent to the checkpost was completely damaged due to the blast.

--IANS

akl/rs

LATEST NEWS

MRF Q2 profit drops nearly 28 pc to Rs 369 crore

MRF Q2 profit drops nearly 28 pc to Rs 369 crore

Jazzy B

Jazzy B bids emotional farewell to nephew Divit Tauluck, says ‘last ride with our star putar’

Apple probes after 3 workers die at Tata iPhone parts factory

Apple probes after 3 workers die at Tata iPhone parts factory

Divyanka Tripathi remembers building guard who died on Diwali eve ‘He was among the first to bless our babies’

Divyanka Tripathi remembers building guard who died on Diwali eve ‘He was among the first to bless our babies’

Salima Tete to lead as Hockey India names squad for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

Salima Tete to lead as Hockey India names squad for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

EAM Jaishankar, UAE envoy discuss deepening cooperation, strategic partnership

EAM Jaishankar, UAE envoy discuss deepening cooperation, strategic partnership

'I would release QDK': Abhinav Mukund wants MI to bring in Indian wicketkeeper

'I would release QDK': Abhinav Mukund wants MI to bring in Indian wicketkeeper

After Tiger Shroff firing case, Mumbai Police advises Bollywood stars to avoid crowded public places

After Tiger Shroff firing case, Mumbai Police advises Bollywood stars to avoid crowded public places

'Can't trust what's real until investigation gets reopened': Clarke on Khawaja's bombshell tampering claims

'Can't trust what's real until investigation gets reopened': Clarke on Khawaja's bombshell tampering claims

Vijay Antony's Tamil film 'Appa Kutty' makes profit even before its release! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Vijay Antony's Tamil film 'Appa Kutty' makes profit even before its release!