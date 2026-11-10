November 10, 2026 1:37 PM हिंदी

'Drishyam' director Jeethu Joseph, Joju George, Dileep, Sshivada pay tributes to ace cinematographer Shaji Kumar

'Drishyam' director Jeethu Joseph, Joju George, Dileep, Sshivada pay tributes to ace cinematographer Shaji Kumar (Photo: Dileep/Instagram)

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) Ace director Jeethu Joseph and actors Joju George, Dileep and Sshivada joined scores of fans in paying tribute to ace cinematographer Shaji Kumar, who passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Monday.

He was 57. The sudden demise of the ace cinematographer, who was currently working on a film featuring Dileep in the lead, has plunged the entire Malayalam film industry in shock and gloom.

Actor Dileep, in his tribute in Malayalam, offered his salutations to the cinematographer, whom he called a dear brother.

Director Jeethu Joseph, who took to his social media timelines to pay tribute to Shaji Kumar, who has worked in several Malayalam blockbusters including Mohanlal-starrer 'Puli Murugan' and 'Thudarum', wrote, "Tributes to dear Shaji... May his soul rest in peace."

Sshivada, in her tribute, said, "Shaji Cheta, Never in my wildest thoughts did I imagine I would be writing something like this. We may not have worked together, or met often, but the warmth and bond we shared will always remain close to my heart. You were someone I knew was just a call away. I always loved updating you about every little step of my journey in cinema whenever we met.I’m honestly short of words… Pranams. Om Shanti."

Actor Joju George, who took to his Instagram page to express his grief, wrote, "Shaji Chetta (folded hands symbol)(broken heart symbol) #restinpeace."

One of Malayalam cinema's well known producers Listen Stephen too condoled the death of the cinematographer. He wrote in Malayalam, "Famous cameraman Shaji Kumar passed away. RIP, Rest in peace."

Reports claimed that the cinematographer had, a couple of days before his demise, collapsed on a film set in Alappuzha. He was provided treatment and shifted to a private hospital in Kochi, where his health condition seemed to improve temporarily. However, the cinematographer's health deteriorated thereafter and he passed away on Monday.

The ace cinematographer, who began his career in Malayalam cinema with Uthaman, featuring actor Jayaram in the lead, has so far worked in over 50 films, many of which have gone on to emerge as superhits or blockbusters.

Some of the notable films that Shaji Kumar has worked on include 'Pulimurugan', 'Thudarum', 'Odiyan', 'Pathonpatham Noottandu' and 'Ramaleela'.

Two of the year's most eagerly awaited films, director Tharun Moorthy's 'Athimanoharam', featuring Mohanlal in the lead, and director Mathews Thomas's Ottakomban, featuring Suresh Gopi in the lead, have cinematography by Shaji Kumar.

--IANS

mkr/

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