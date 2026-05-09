Vignesh Shivan on the response to his LIK: Not broken, not shaken but proud!

Chennai, May 9 (IANS) Director Vignesh Shivan, who is also the husband of Lady superstar Nayanthara, has now penned a note of gratitude to audiences for their support to his recently released film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), in which he has observed that despite the response to his film not being as impressive as he thought it would be, he was not broken, nor shaken but proud.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the note of gratitude in poetic fashion, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "I came with a dream… Not small… not safe… A storm of belief that this story would echo in crores and shake the walls of cinema."

He went on to say, "I imagined applause… I saw it in the theatres. I manifested laughter - I heard it in the theatres. But still the benchmark of 100 crores wasn’t touched ! I was imagining double of that to be honest. But still somewhere, something doesn’t tally! Something didn’t land!"

Admitting that he was a little sad with the net result, the director further said, "Even though am a little sad with the net result, am happy and content cos as I have mentioned earlier this movie releasing itself is a blockbuster for me !"

He went on to say that he had expected his phone to ring multiples times, to receive appreciation from voices he had admired and from minds he respected.

"But reality…It chose a different voice. Mixed words…Measured smiles…Questions louder than praise. And yet—Here I stand.Not broken. Not shaken, But proud… deeply proud. Because behind this film were battles no one saw. Sleepless nights. Silent fears. And a thousand hurdles only I could feel. Only God knows what it took to reach here," he wrote.

The director further said, "Seventy plus crores…Not the biggest. Not the loudest. But real… and earned. Forty of it came after doubt. After hesitation. After “average” became a word around it. And that… that is love. Love that walked into theatres. Despite the noise. Love that trusted beyond reviews. So my gratitude… is endless. Thank you for the lovely messages ! Your long DMs … detailed appreciation and critics too ! Am learning … will keep learning!"

--IANS

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