Vietnam President To Lam arrives in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Vietnamese President To Lam on Tuesday arrived in New Delhi on a three-day State Visit to India. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai welcomed the visiting leader at airport.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that President To Lam's visit to India will strengthen bilateral ties.

"Chao mung, Excellency! General Secretary, President of Vietnam, Mr. To Lam, has arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. He was accorded a warm welcome and received by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai," Jaiswal posted on X.

"This year, we are marking the milestone of 10 years of India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The visit will further strengthen our multifaceted and robust bilateral relations," he added.

Earlier in the day, President To Lam offered prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary extended a warm welcome to the Vietnamese President upon his arrival in Gayaji.

To Lam, also the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will be in India till May 7. This is his first visit to India after being elected as the President of Vietnam last month.

During his visit, President To Lam will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 6.

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with President To Lam across the spectrum of bilateral relations, along with regional and global issues of mutual interest.

President Droupadi Murmu will also hold a meeting with the visiting leader. Other leaders are also expected to call on President To Lam in New Delhi.

During his visit, President To Lam is also scheduled to travel to Mumbai. He will visit National Stock Exchange, meet Maharashtra Chief Minister and Governor. He is also scheduled to attend a business forum in Mumbai.

"India and Vietnam share historical and civilisational ties, which have steadily deepened over the years. President To Lam’s visit coincides with the special occasion of the two countries marking the 10th anniversary of the elevation of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, agreed during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Vietnam in 2016," the MEA stated earlier.

"The engagement between leaders is expected to provide fresh momentum to the robust bilateral relations and open new avenues for cooperation between India and Vietnam," it added.

--IANS

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