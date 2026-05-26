May 27, 2026 12:22 AM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar reviews progress of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australian FM

EAM Jaishankar reviews progress of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australian FM

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday reviewed the progress of India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership with Penny Wong, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, in New Delhi.

“Co-chaired a productive 17th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with FM Senator Penny Wong of Australia today evening,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X on Tuesday.

“Reviewed the steady progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This covered economic and energy issues, including renewable & nuclear, defence and maritime security cooperation, science & tech, cyber issues, critical minerals, space and sports,” he added.

Both sides exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the situation in West Asia, and other regional, global & multilateral issues.

“Our talks demonstrated the strength and expanse of India-Australia ties,” EAM Jaishankar highlighted.

During his remarks, EAM Jaishankar warmly welcomed the Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her delegation and recalled the positive development between both countries since last year, like the Prime Ministers of both countries meeting in November and the visit of the Australian speaker in January.

“Our somewhat complex ministerial architecture is working so different Ministers are meeting each other. Where trade and investment are concerned, we have been holding discussions; we moved from Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) to the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Agreement (CECA),” he highlighted.

“On the energy side, we have energy trade we are looking to expand that as well, into Uranium supplies, our own nuclear sector has undergone reforms, which will grow nuclear energy, our teams have been in discussion on critical minerals as well,...defence exchange and exercises have been taking place…, we’ve had some talks on space cooperation,” he added.

During the FMFD, the Ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and progress made under different pillars of the India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, defence & security, education & skills, research & innovation, science & technology, space, energy and people-to-people links, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two sides also exchanged views on the prevailing situation in the West Asia region and other regional and global issues of mutual interest. The Ministers discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific and reaffirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

"The visit provided an opportunity to sustain the positive momentum in bilateral ties and to decide the agenda and course for the next phase of engagement. Both sides agreed to hold the next FMFD in Australia on a mutually convenient date," the Ministry added.

Penny Wong, earlier on Tuesday, announced that Quad is taking several new initiatives, including an energy security initiative, working on critical minerals, and support for port infrastructure in Fiji.

She also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they discussed the growing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in various sectors.

“Happy to receive Senator Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia. We discussed the growing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in areas such as defence, trade, technology and ensuring supply chain resilience. India and Australia will continue to work for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi wrote on X after the meeting.

–IANS

ksk/uk

LATEST NEWS

‘One of those games we would like to forget’, says Shubman Gill after Gujarat Titans lose to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: ‘One of those games we would like to forget’, says Gill after GT lose to RCB

Nicolas Cage reveals what influenced him for ‘Spider-Noir’

Nicolas Cage reveals what influenced him for ‘Spider-Noir’

Russell Crowe defends his heated exchange in Paris

Russell Crowe defends his heated exchange in Paris

Royal Challengers Bengaluru storm into second straight final with dominant 92-run win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: RCB storm into second straight final with dominant 92-run win over GT in Qualifier 1

Rangers sign Scotland forward Lawrence Shankland from Hearts

Rangers sign Scotland forward Lawrence Shankland from Hearts

Christopher Nolan set for complete retro at TIFF ahead of ‘The Odyssey’ debut

Christopher Nolan set for complete retro at TIFF ahead of ‘The Odyssey’ debut

Hilarion Alfeyev released by Czech Republic authorities (File Image)

Hilarion Alfeyev released by Czech Republic authorities

Parth Rakesh Mane finishes seventh in first senior international final at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol at the hallowed Olympic Shooting range in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday. Photo credit: NRAI

Munich World Cup: Parth Rakesh Mane finishes seventh in first senior international final

Ottawa: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@PiyushGoyal)

India eyes stronger trade partnership with Canada

Moise Kouame, 17, takes down Cilic on major debut, becomes youngest match winner since 1991 at the French Open in Paris on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

French Open: Kouame, 17, takes down Cilic on major debut, becomes youngest match winner since 1991