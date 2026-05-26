EAM Jaishankar reviews progress of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australian FM

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday reviewed the progress of India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership with Penny Wong, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, in New Delhi.

“Co-chaired a productive 17th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with FM Senator Penny Wong of Australia today evening,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X on Tuesday.

“Reviewed the steady progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This covered economic and energy issues, including renewable & nuclear, defence and maritime security cooperation, science & tech, cyber issues, critical minerals, space and sports,” he added.

Both sides exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the situation in West Asia, and other regional, global & multilateral issues.

“Our talks demonstrated the strength and expanse of India-Australia ties,” EAM Jaishankar highlighted.

During his remarks, EAM Jaishankar warmly welcomed the Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her delegation and recalled the positive development between both countries since last year, like the Prime Ministers of both countries meeting in November and the visit of the Australian speaker in January.

“Our somewhat complex ministerial architecture is working so different Ministers are meeting each other. Where trade and investment are concerned, we have been holding discussions; we moved from Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) to the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Agreement (CECA),” he highlighted.

“On the energy side, we have energy trade we are looking to expand that as well, into Uranium supplies, our own nuclear sector has undergone reforms, which will grow nuclear energy, our teams have been in discussion on critical minerals as well,...defence exchange and exercises have been taking place…, we’ve had some talks on space cooperation,” he added.

During the FMFD, the Ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and progress made under different pillars of the India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, defence & security, education & skills, research & innovation, science & technology, space, energy and people-to-people links, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two sides also exchanged views on the prevailing situation in the West Asia region and other regional and global issues of mutual interest. The Ministers discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific and reaffirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

"The visit provided an opportunity to sustain the positive momentum in bilateral ties and to decide the agenda and course for the next phase of engagement. Both sides agreed to hold the next FMFD in Australia on a mutually convenient date," the Ministry added.

Penny Wong, earlier on Tuesday, announced that Quad is taking several new initiatives, including an energy security initiative, working on critical minerals, and support for port infrastructure in Fiji.

She also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they discussed the growing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in various sectors.

“Happy to receive Senator Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia. We discussed the growing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in areas such as defence, trade, technology and ensuring supply chain resilience. India and Australia will continue to work for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi wrote on X after the meeting.

–IANS

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