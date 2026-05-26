After personal loss, Gujarat farmer builds successful natural banana farm

Surat, May 26 (IANS) Farmers and agricultural scientists from across India are visiting a small village in Surat district to study the natural banana farming methods of Kalpesh Patel, a farmer who turned to chemical-free cultivation after losing his father to cancer.

Patel, a resident of Saras village in Olpad taluka, began practising natural farming in 2019 following the death of his father, Ramanbhai Patel, who had long used chemical fertilisers and pesticides in farming.

Today, Patel cultivates more than 50 varieties of bananas and has emerged as a recognised example of natural farming in Gujarat.

Working as a chemical operator in a factory in Surat, Patel said his father’s illness changed his outlook towards agriculture and chemical fertilisers.

“When my father was diagnosed with cancer, I felt we had to free ourselves and the soil from the poison of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. My father used to spray a lot of pesticides in the fields, and the smell of those chemicals would remain on his body. After he passed away, a new turning point came in my life," he said.

Patel received training in natural farming from the state government’s Agriculture Department and learned techniques such as preparing Jeevamrut, a traditional organic formulation used in natural farming.

He inherited around eight bighas of land, of which three-and-a-half bighas are currently used for banana cultivation. His farm includes varieties such as Puvan, Adhapuri, Rasthali, Red Banana, Blue Java, Basrai, Mahalaxmi and Elaichi bananas.

Apart from cultivating multiple banana varieties, Patel has also reported higher yields.

In 2025, one banana bunch harvested from his farm weighed 73 kg, significantly higher than the usual 20 kg to 30 kg bunch weight commonly seen in banana cultivation.

According to Patel, the average bunch weight in his orchard is above 30 kg. “For the last seven years, I have been practising natural farming and have also adopted the jungle model. The cost of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, worth Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per bigha, has stopped completely. As the quality of the soil improved, production also increased. Every year, I earn around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh from banana cultivation on three-and-a-half bighas," he said.

Patel also processes unsold bananas into products such as banana wafers and banana powder to increase returns from the crop.

He sells his produce at the natural farming market established in Vesu, as part of the state government’s initiative to support farmers practising chemical-free agriculture. His farming methods have drawn attention beyond Gujarat.

Farmers and agricultural experts from different parts of the country regularly visit Saras village to study his cultivation techniques.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also interacted with Patel and shared his story on social media.

Patel said he now receives orders for bananas from several states and dispatches them through parcel services directly from his village.

He said his focus remains on natural farming and value addition while maintaining the principle of “my produce and my price” in agricultural marketing.

--IANS

mys/uk