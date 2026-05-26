Football: Man City announce exit of five backroom staff after Pep Guardiola's departure

Manchester, May 26 (IANS) English Football giant Manchester City have confirmed the departure of five members of their first-team backroom staff following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, marking the end of an era after the exit of legendary manager Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League club announced that assistant coach Pep Lijnders, former defender Kolo Toure, fitness coach Lorenzo Buenaventura, operations and support official Manel Estiarte, and head goalkeeping coach Xabi Mancisidor will all leave the club this summer.

The exits come shortly after Guardiola stepped down from his role, bringing an end to a historic spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Lijnders joined City ahead of the 2025/26 campaign as Guardiola’s assistant coach after previously working at Liverpool. In his only season at the club, City lifted both the League Cup and the FA Cup, helping the side finish the campaign with domestic silverware despite intense competition.

Former Ivory Coast international Kolo Toure had also joined Guardiola’s backroom setup before the start of the season. Toure, who won the Premier League title with City during his playing days, had earlier worked within the club’s academy structure, assisting the Under-18 side before earning promotion to the senior team staff.

Among the most significant departures is long-serving fitness coach Lorenzo Buenaventura, one of Guardiola’s most trusted aides. Buenaventura worked alongside the Spaniard at FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, playing a key role in maintaining the high physical standards associated with Guardiola’s teams.

Manel Estiarte, another close associate of Guardiola, will also depart. Estiarte had been part of Guardiola’s inner circle throughout his managerial journey across Spain, Germany, and England, serving in an operational and player-support role.

Goalkeeping coach Xabi Mancisidor also leaves after more than a decade at the club. Mancisidor arrived at Manchester City in 2013 during Manuel Pellegrini’s tenure and remained a vital part of the coaching structure throughout Guardiola’s successful period in charge.

Manchester City thanked all five members of staff for their contribution and dedication in an official statement and wished them success in their future careers.

"Everyone at City would like to thank all five members of staff for their hard work and dedication and wish them the very best of luck in the future," the club said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The departures underline the scale of transition currently underway at City following Guardiola’s exit. During his tenure, the club established itself as one of the dominant forces in European football, winning multiple Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

--IANS

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