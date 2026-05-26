Jharkhand: PMAY beneficiaries in Mohla-Manpur village narrate their ‘transformation’ over 12 years

Ranchi, May 26 (IANS) As the Modi government completes 12 years in power, beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes, including housing, sanitation, and others, are sharing their tales of transformation over the years.

In Jharkhand’s Mohla-Manpur village, the locals in the forest-rich district are a happy lot because of the transformation they have undergone over the past 12 years.

From leaking roofs to the hardships of living in dilapidated mud houses and a severe lack of basic amenities, they faced it all under multiple dispensations, but their lives began to witness “profound change” after Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is one of the most instrumental schemes bringing notable change in the lives of local villagers, with many calling it a boon for them.

Many beneficiaries affirmed that while the PMAY provided them with a sturdy, permanent roof over their heads, other initiatives such as the Ujjwala Yojana, toilet construction, and other public welfare schemes significantly improved their standard of living.

Expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the villagers noted that over the past few years, the direct benefits of government schemes have successfully reached every single village.

In the forest-clad region of Mohla-Manpur alone, there are multiple families whose lives have been completely transformed by the PMAY. Villagers who once lived in fragile mud-and-tile huts are now living secure lives in sturdy, permanent homes.

Beneficiaries recalled that in the past, during the rainy season, water would leak into their homes, forcing them to spend entire nights awake. However, with the delivery of permanent houses, their families felt both secure and happy.

The villagers reported that they consistently receive benefits from various Central Government schemes. They received gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, had toilets constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission, and have now gained the opportunity to live with dignity through the housing scheme.

Applauding the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the villagers remarked that India has today secured a new identity and standing on the global stage. People observe that the government's schemes are reaching the needy directly, thereby illuminating even rural and forest-dwelling regions with the light of development.

A beneficiary told IANS, “Previously, we lived in a mud-and-thatch house. We faced immense difficulties during the rainy season, as water would leak into the home. Now, thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, we have received a pucca (permanent) house, which has brought us significant relief. We have also benefited from schemes such as Ujjwala and the toilet construction initiative. For this, we express our gratitude to the Prime Minister.”

--IANS

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