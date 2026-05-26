Football: Macarton, Barla among four players added to India squad for Unity Cup

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The Indian football team has completed their 22-member squad for the Unity Cup 2026 in London after four additional players were drafted into the team ahead of the semifinal clash against Jamaica.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced that midfielder Macarton Nickson and defender Nikhil Barla joined the squad in London on Tuesday afternoon, while forwards Mohammed Sanan and Vikram Partap Singh are expected to arrive on Wednesday morning.

India will face Jamaica in the second semifinal of the four-nation tournament at The Valley in London on Wednesday evening.

The Blue Tigers had travelled to England with only 17 players after Mohun Bagan Super Giant recalled their footballers from the national camp in Bengaluru just hours before the squad’s departure to the United Kingdom. Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari joined the team a day later.

According to the AIFF, visas for the four new additions were processed on an urgent basis to ensure India could field a full squad before the start of the tournament.

Head coach Khalid Jamil had earlier described the Unity Cup as an important opportunity for players who impressed in the Indian Super League to prove themselves at the international level.

India are returning to English soil after 24 years and will enter the tournament as underdogs against a higher-ranked Jamaican side. The Unity Cup also features Nigeria and Zimbabwe, who meet in the first semi-final.

The winners of the two semi-finals will contest the final on May 30, while the losing teams will play the third-place playoff on the same day.

India's final 22-member squad for Unity Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Albino Gomes.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Barla, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Pramveer.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Macarton Nickson, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong.

Forwards: Ryan Williams, Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Vikram Partap Singh.

--IANS

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