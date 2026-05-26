Real Madrid election clouds transfer plans ahead of pivotal summer

Madrid, May 26 (IANS) Real Madrid's presidential election has placed an unexpected pause on preparations for the 2026-27 season, with current president Florentino Perez facing a challenge from businessman Enrique Riquelme for control of one of world football's most powerful clubs.

Perez's decision to call elections just 16 months after returning unopposed appeared designed to tighten his grip on the club, but the move has instead opened the door to scrutiny from club members frustrated by a second consecutive season without major silverware.

Although Perez remains acting president and can theoretically approve transfers, the uncertainty surrounding the election has slowed planning for what already looked set to be a major rebuilding job at Real Madrid, reports Xinhua.

Defense and midfield are the areas most urgently in need of reinforcement. Veteran right back Dani Carvajal and Austrian defender David Alaba both departed after their contracts expired, while left back Ferland Mendy faces several months out through injury. Brazilian central defender Eder Militao could also miss the start of next season as he continues recovering from long-term fitness issues.

That currently leaves Trent Alexander-Arnold as the club's only recognised right back, increasing the need for another signing in that position.

Madrid's plans in central defense may depend on whether Antonio Rudiger agrees to extend his contract, which expires next June. If the German stays, the club still appears likely to recruit at least one centre back to replace Alaba, and possibly two if doubts remain over Militao's recovery.

At left back, Alvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia remain the options currently in the squad, although any further recruitment there could depend on the preferences of the incoming coach, with Jose Mourinho widely expected to take charge.

Midfield also appears set for significant changes. Dani Ceballos is expected to leave, while Eduardo Camavinga endured a disappointing campaign that ultimately cost him a place in France's World Cup squad. Both players are likely to attract interest in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, reports of a dressing-room dispute between Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni have fueled speculation that one of the pair could depart, despite Tchouameni enjoying one of his strongest seasons for the club.

Madrid has still struggled to replace the creativity lost following the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, making a creative central midfielder the club's priority in the market. The emergence of highly-rated youngster Thiago Pitarch could, however, lessen the need for a major investment.

In attack, Kylian Mbappe remains central to Madrid's plans despite being jeered by supporters at the end of the season. The French forward still scored 25 La Liga goals and added another 15 in the Champions League, and any departure would almost certainly depend on the club actively deciding to sell him.

Vinicius Junior also remains a key figure, although Madrid is keen to extend his contract before it enters its final year in 2027.

Brahim Diaz impressed despite limited goal output, while Gonzalo Garcia has offered a different profile as a traditional central striker capable of complementing both Mbappe and Vinicius.

Brazilian teenager Endrick is due to return from his loan spell at Olympique Lyonnais, although Madrid may need to decide whether there is room in the squad for both him and Garcia. Another loan move for Endrick appears unlikely.

Rodrygo had appeared a likely sale candidate before suffering a serious knee injury last season. The Brazilian is now expected to miss the start of the campaign, making a permanent transfer difficult unless he can first prove his fitness.

Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono could also leave after an underwhelming first season, although his age means Madrid may prefer either a loan or a sale, including a buyback clause.

All signs point toward a busy summer at the Santiago Bernabeu. Before any rebuilding begins, however, Real Madrid must first settle the question of who will lead the club into its next era.

--IANS

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