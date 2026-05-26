May 27, 2026 12:22 AM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal invites Canadian businesses to be active participants in India's growth story

Piyush Goyal invites Canadian businesses to be active participants in India's growth story

Toronto/New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday addressed the opening Ministerial Plenary Session, titled 'From Political Reset to Commercial Delivery,’ in Toronto, Canada.

Addressing the event in the presence of Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade of Canada, Goyal spoke about India's continued efforts to enhance ease of doing business and create an investor-friendly environment and invited businesses and industry leaders from Canada to be active participants in India's growth story.

“Highlighted how the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will serve as a key catalyst in expanding trade and investment ties while opening new avenues for collaboration across sectors,” said Goyal.

The minister further stated that he is confident that the next chapter of the India-Canada economic partnership will be driven by trust, leading to the shared prosperity of our nations.

After high-level trade talks in Ottawa, Goyal led the Indian business delegation through an intensive programme of industry roundtables and B2B engagements in Toronto, aimed at translating ministerial-level commitment into concrete commercial partnerships across priority sectors, the government said on Tuesday.

The visit carries forward the mandate set by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mark Carney during Carney’s New Delhi visit in March 2026, and builds on sustained high-level engagement between the two countries since mid-2025.

With bilateral trade currently standing at approximately $8.5 billion, both governments have set an ambitious shared target of expanding this to $50 billion by 2030.

Goyal arrived in Ottawa, heading the largest-ever Indian business delegation to Canada comprising industry leaders from over 100 companies, in a landmark step towards the full revival of India-Canada economic relations, according to Commerce Ministry.

The three-day visit to Canada is aimed at advancing bilateral trade and economic ties between India and Canada, with a particular focus on accelerating the ongoing negotiations for the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the ministry added.

—IANS

na/

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