May 09, 2026 8:09 AM हिंदी

Vidya Malvade learns make-up after 20 years of Bollywood career: It's never too late

Vidya Malvade learns make-up after 20 years of Bollywood career: It's never too late

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Television actor Vidya Malvade recently gave fans a glimpse of her latest beauty experiment, stating that she has taken to learning the art of make-up after 20 years of being a part of the entertainment industry.

The actress shared a close-up selfie on social media, looking radiant in her soft glam yet subtle shimmery make-up.

Sharing the picture on her social media account, the actor wrote, “20 years in the industry, just starting to learn MakeUp #NeverTooLate.”

As much as the actress is true and candid with her fans, she equally inspires them with her fitness videos.

Vidya is a thorough yoga practitioner and her social media posts are proof of the same.

For the uninitiated, Vidya has always been on a fitness spree and has been propagating a healthy lifestyle.

Earlier, Vidya had given a classic example of living healthy but without burning a hole to the pocket or killing taste buds.

The actress had shared a video on her social media account where she was seen making a lip smacking brunch or breakfast item with sourdough bread and other healthy ingredients.

For the uninitiated, Vidya is an early riser and her day starts as early as 6 AM.

The actress though her posts on social media has revealed that she kickstarts her day with a portion of small laddoos made from a combination of Ashwagandha, Shatavari, and Moringa goli in coconut oil.

Further giving an insight into her routine further, Vidya stated that she wakes up each day, around 6:15 AM, and eats a homemade ghee sattu jaggery laddoo right before kickstarting with her yoga sessions.

Post-workout, the Chak De India actress indulges into Ash gourd juice or coconut water or beet, carrot, ginger, lime juice at 9 AM, followed by soaked nuts, a date, pomegranate, and 1 more fruit, along with a protein shake at 9 :30 AM.

She has her lunch between 1 PM and 2 PM, and her dinner at 6 PM with a besan chilla stuffed with veggies and tofu and mint chutney. She sleeps by 10 PM and wakes up between 4: 30- 5: 30 AM every day, by her own and without an alarm clock.

IANS

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