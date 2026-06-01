Foodgrain stocks adequate, fertilisers and edible oil availability strong and stable: Centre

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The country has comfortable foodgrain stocks, and the availability of edible oils remains adequate, supported by regular imports, domestic production, and existing stocks, the government said on Monday, adding that fertiliser security also remains strong and stable, with availability consistently exceeding requirements across all major fertilisers.

As of May 28, wheat stock in the Central Pool stood at 513 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) against the prescribed buffer norm of 275.80 LMT for July 1.

Wheat procurement during the current Rabi Marketing Season has reached approximately 350 LMT, and procurement operations continue up to June 30, the Department of Consumer Affairs said during an inter-ministerial briefing here.

Rice stock in the Central Pool stood at 397 LMT against the prescribed buffer norm of 135.40 LMT for July 1. In addition, around 298 LMT of procured paddy is yet to be milled and added to rice stocks, the government informed.

Domestic availability of edible oils remains adequate. Imports continue from major supplying countries, including Indonesia and Malaysia (palm oil), Russia and Ukraine (sunflower oil), and Argentina and Brazil (soybean oil).

The government said it is in regular consultation with stakeholders and is monitoring supply and price trends. Sugar availability in the country remains adequate to meet domestic consumption requirements. Stocks and production levels are sufficient to ensure continued domestic market availability.

According to the Department of Fertilisers, nearly 132.43 LMT of fertilisers, through imports and Domestic production, have been added to availability after the crisis situation.

“India has already secured about 25 LMT Urea, 15 LMT DAP, and 10 LMT NPKs, including AS (Ammonium Sulfate) from out of SOH to arrive at Indian ports in June-July. India has issued another global tender for the procurement of 17 LMT Urea, which is in progress,” informed the government.

Despite challenges, India achieved domestic urea production of about 25.17 LMT in May, up by 2.80 LMT from May 2025. India also achieved domestic production of 3.86 LMT of DAP on May 26, which is 2,000 MT higher than May 2025 production.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0 targets a total additional credit flow of Rs 2,55,000 crore (including Rs 5,000 crore for airlines) to extend additional credit support to eligible business borrowers in view of the West Asia situation.

--IANS

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