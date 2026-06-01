June 01, 2026 9:18 PM हिंदी

Ekta Kapoor reveals nephew Laksshya was the one who got her interested in football

Ekta Kapoor reveals nephew Laksshya was the one who got her interested in football

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) As actor Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya turned 10 years old, producer Ekta Kapoor wished her nephew with a cute post on social media.

She revealed that Laksshya was the one who got her interested in football, and also made her realize what motherhood is all about.

Ekta treated her Insta Family with a compilation of some unseen moments with the birthday boy.

Her heartfelt birthday note for her nephew went like this, "Happy birthday,laquuu! My fellow Gemini, the one who got me interested in football enough that I could see a match the one who gave a whole family’aim’ then that’s why we named him, Lakshya the reason for all our happiness, my older son, my love, and the only time, I realised I was a mother even before became a mother with Ravi, happy birthday, my love here’s the double digit years (sic)."

It must be noted that Tusshar is a single parent to his son, Laksshya. For the unaware, the 'Golmaal' actor welcomed his child through surrogacy.

Ekta herself is also a single mother to son Ravie, who was also born through surrogacy in January 2019.

She keeps on using social media to upload glimpses of her fun time with both her son Ravi and Laksshya from time to time.

The daughter of the legendary Bollywood actor Jeetendra remains one of the most influential names in the Indian entertainment industry, continuously backing noteworthy projects in both television and movies.

Ekta commenced her career at a young age and ended up making a name for herself with her production banner, Balaji Telefilms, in the late 1990s.

She single-handedly revolutionised the entire Indian television back in the 2000s with iconic daily soaps such as ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, and ‘Kkusum’, that still hold a special place in the hearts of the viewers.

--IANS

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