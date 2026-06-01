Twinkle Khanna recommends travelling light this year, asks to drop off access baggage

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Author and chat show host Twinkle Khanna is sharing tips on travelling light this year. On Monday, the chat show host took to her Instagram, and shared a carousel post. The first picture in the post is of her riding the waves.

The second picture is a note talking about the importance of shedding off the access baggage. She wrote, “We all carry baggage, and like airline counters, the heavier the bags, the greater the penalty. We may never get rid of it all, but with enough practice and perhaps even the right therapist, we can learn to downsize our baggage so it’s small enough to stow in the overhead compartment”.

“How many of you are planning on travelling lighter this year and not just in terms of suitcases? How are you going to do it? Let me know in the comments below”, she added.

Earlier, she had shared a glimpse of herself learning to play the guitar, highlighting how she has been training under the guidance of her 12 year old daughter Nitara. Sharing a candid video of herself practicing the chords, Twinkle humorously revealed that every wrong note now earns her a rather “condescending look” from her little daughter and now also teacher.

In the video, Twinkle is seen sitting peacefully in a green corner of her home, strumming the guitar and trying to ace the notes.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, “Tried learning to play earlier and dropped it when life got too busy. Picked up the guitar again and now I find myself attending classes conducted by my daughter who taught me this song. Also every wrong note gets me a condescending look”.

She added, “One day you teach them how to hold a spoon and next thing you know, they’re explaining basic chords to you with a smirk. What have your kids taught you lately?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Twinkle Khanna was last seen in the streaming chat show ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’.

--IANS

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