June 01, 2026 9:20 PM हिंदी

Myanmar assures its territory won't be used against India's security interests

Myanmar assures its territory won't be used against India's security interests

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) India and Myanmar on Monday underscored the importance of preventing the misuse of sovereign territory for activities inimical to their security interests.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing reiterated his country's assurance that its territory would not be permitted to be used against India’s security interests, the joint statement released following the meeting detailed.

PM Modi reiterated India’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Myanmar. He expressed support for Myanmar-led efforts towards achieving peace, stability, national reconciliation and socio-economic development.

He also offered continued assistance and cooperation, based on mutual respect and friendly relations between the India and Myanmar. President Hlaing expressed appreciation for India's constructive support and cooperation.

"In his interaction with the President, the Prime Minister stated that Myanmar lies at the confluence of India’s Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) policies," the joint statement released following the meeting stated.

"The discussions underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic ties, defence and security, border management, development assistance and cultural exchanges. Both sides noted ongoing discussions on various bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding and looked forward to their early conclusion," it added.

During the meeting, PM Modi stressed that enhanced connectivity would foster mutually beneficial economic linkages and shared prosperity in the region. In this regard, the leaders of two nations shared the importance of working closely towards the completion of Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway.

PM Modi said that the Mekong Ganga Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships for Myanmar students would be increased from 36 to 100 from 2026 onwards.

This is President U Min Aung Hlaing's first visit to India after assuming office. He is also scheduled to travel to Mumbai for business interactions and site visits. A high-level delegation comprising several cabinet ministers, senior officials and business leaders is accompanying him during the ongoing visit.

--IANS

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