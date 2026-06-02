J&K: Thousands choose lavender over maize cultivation in Doda, make monetary gains

Jammu, June 2 (IANS) The Bhaderwah region of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district is popularly known as the "Lavender Capital of India.” The region has become famous for its beautiful purple lavender fields and successful lavender farming.

Thousands of farmers in Bhaderwah have shifted from traditional crops - maize and paddy to lavender cultivation because it provides better income and requires less water.

The farmers in the Bhaderwah region are harvesting lavender, as the blooming fields display vibrant purple hues and a refreshing fragrance. The harvest has drawn considerable attention, highlighting the region's growing success in lavender cultivation.

Farmers are collecting the flowers, widely used in the production of essential oils, perfumes, cosmetics, and other value-added products.

The lavender farming has emerged as an important source of income for local growers, contributing significantly to their agricultural and economic development.

Today, more than 2,500 farming families across Bhaderwah and its surrounding areas are engaged in lavender cultivation.

Lavender farmer Roshan told IANS, "The adoption of lavender over traditional crops began in the villages of Lelrot and Tipri. This started off under the One District, One Product scheme, but today has expanded emphatically. I started cultivating lavender on one kanal (5,445 square feet) of land in 2015. Today, I am cultivating it on 20 kanals of land."

He added, "Previously, we practised traditional farming, but it was not enough to sustain our families. Our income has increased through lavender cultivation, and we are also providing employment to others. Currently, 200 farmers are associated with me. The Department of Floriculture is extending its full support for this cultivation."

Another farmer, Kuldeep Kumar, said, "Earlier, we used to grow maize, pulses, and other traditional crops, but they did not yield much profit because monkeys would damage the crops. We have been cultivating lavender for the past 10–12 years, and it has proven to be highly profitable. This crop is ready for harvest twice a year. Lavender fetches a good market price, which has significantly improved our economic condition."

Notably, the lavender cultivation in Bhaderwah began around 2010, when the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) provided lavender saplings to a select group of farmers. Subsequently, under the government-backed 'Aroma Mission,' farmers were provided with training, planting materials, and distillation units for extracting lavender oil.

--IANS

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