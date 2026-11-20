Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Veteran action director Sham Kaushal once again offered a glimpse of his fitness routine.

He shared a video of himself putting in the work at the gym and proving that age is no barrier when it comes to staying active. In the video, Sham, aged 72, can be seen performing an intense exercise using a cable machine. Dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts, he is seen maintaining his focus as he works out.

Sharing the video on his social media account, Sham wrote, “By God's grace small efforts to continue.... Rab Rakha.” The veteran action director had previously too given fans glimpses of his fitness regime on social media. He had shared videos of himself working out at the gym, including performing bench presses.

On the professional front, Sham Kaushal has remained associated with the Hindi film industry for over four decades. On August 8, 1980, the action director marked the beginning of his journey in the film industry when he became a member of the Movie Stunt Artists' Association.

On completion of 46th work anniversary, this year, he recalled his early struggles in Mumbai. He mentioned how there was a time when he did not have enough money to pay the membership fee and was supported by friends who contributed towards it.

He had also spoken about how hotel owners would feed him for free during his difficult days and how friends helped him with rent.

Sham went on to become one of Hindi cinema's most respected action directors. In May 1990, he got the opportunity to work as an action director, a turning point in his career.

Over the years, he has worked on many hit films, including Black Friday, Krrish, Kaminey, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmaavat, Sanju, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dangal, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Simmba, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Dunki and Animal, among others.

Sham is also known for being the father of actors Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal.

–IANS

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