Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Nikita Dutta took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she revisited the Mumbai neighborhood where she spent her childhood and teenage years.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress shared pictures from Navy Nagar in Colaba, recalling how her father’s posting brought the family to the city when it was transitioning from Bombay to Mumbai. Sharing a glimpse of the area, Nikita wrote, “A note from a fauji child, your heart decides where home is.” She recalled growing up in the neighbourhood, saying that her world was largely limited to Marine Drive and the Gateway of India. She added that, like other cantonments, Navy Nagar became their little world.

Nikita also remembered walking through its lanes, running along the US Club trail, and taking the BEST bus number 103 every day. She said her dreams and aspirations began taking shape while growing up in the area. She further shared that returning to the neighbourhood for a shoot brought back a sudden feeling of nostalgia for all the years she had spent there. Her post reads, “We grew up barely knowing about the city beyond marine drive and gateway of India. Because like every other fauji cantonment, this was our world, And this was everything and more! My vague dreams and aspirations were born while walking these lanes, running the US club trail and taking the daily best bus no 103.” Coming back to shoot this area for a shoot fills me with a sudden pang of hiraeth for all the growing up years I spent here.”

In another picture featuring a signboard, the ‘Lust Stories’ actress pointed out some places that held personal significance for her, including her school, college hostel and her first boyfriend’s house. “Found a very descriptive signboard. My school, My college hostel, my first boyfriend’s house.”

The actress’ post offered a glimpse into her childhood memories and her emotional connection with the city.

Nikita Dutta hails from New Delhi and spent her childhood in different cities, including Visakhapatnam and Mumbai, owing to her father's postings in the Indian Navy.

--IANS

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