Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and his wife Kaviya have expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for showering them with love and blessings as they embark on a new journey together.

The couple shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, saying their wishes had made their new beginning even more special.

“Our hearts are full. Your love and blessings mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for making this new beginning even more special. We carry all your love with us – Kaviya and Anirudh,” Anirudh wrote in the caption.

For the unaware, Anirudh and Kavya Maran, who is also the daughter of Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and the owner of the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad, returned to Chennai on Saturday after their wedding in Greece, which was held on November 11 this year.

The wedding, which took place in Greece over a two-day period, had been the cynosure of all eyes as distinguished guests for the wedding were flown to the venue.

Anirudh, who had posted pictures of his wedding, on social media soon after the ceremony, had said, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11."

Tamil film Superstar Rajinikanth, Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin were among those present at the wedding.

The news of the music director's wedding was first officially confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's office which had put out a post on its X timeline saying that Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran had called on the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee hills to invite him to the wedding reception of his daughter Kavya Maran, which was to be held in Chennai on November 21.

--IANS

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