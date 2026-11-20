New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Artificial intelligence (AI) giant Anthropic's stock market debut has generated substantial wealth for its employees with a majority of the company's workforce now estimated to hold equity stakes worth more than $1 million, as per reports.

Reports said roughly 5,100 employees, about 96 per cent of Anthropic's workforce, are now estimated to be millionaires on paper following the company's public listing.

They further suggest that nearly 2,800 employees hold shares valued at more than $10 million, while around 600 employees have equity stakes exceeding $100 million.

The surge in employee wealth follows Anthropic's record-setting public offering that raised approximately $81 billion after shares were priced at $83 each.

The stock opened significantly above its offer price during its Nasdaq debut and ended its first trading session with double-digit gains.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 and had fewer than 1,000 employees at the end of 2024 before rapidly expanding its workforce amid growing demand for artificial intelligence products and services.

Reports also highlighted that Anthropic adopted a more flexible approach to employee share sales following its listing.

Unlike traditional initial public offerings, which often impose lock-up restrictions preventing insiders from selling shares for several months, the company reportedly allowed non-founder employees to sell a limited portion of their holdings from the first day of trading.

Notably, global equities witnessed heavy selling pressure amid a decline in tech shares after the AI giant's debut.

The maker of Claude had priced its IPO at $83 a share, valuing the company at about $1.5 trillion.

The stock jumped as much as 39 per cent to $115.10 during the session.

Anthropic shares ended their first day up 17 per cent, valuing the company at just under $1.8 trillion.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 1,000 points or 2.19 per cent to 49,097.06. Similarly, the S&P 500 fell 147.80 points or 2.02 per cent to 7,175.83 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 550.68 points or 2.25 per cent to 23,879.20.

--IANS

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