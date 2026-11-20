Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) The makers of ‘The Nightingale’ have unveiled its teaser trailer and actresses Dakota and Elle Fanning unite for an emotional World War II drama.

Based on Kristin Hannah’s globally bestselling novel and directed by Michael Morris, the film is set to release in cinemas in India. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the teaser trailer offers a glimpse into an emotionally powerful story of sisterhood, courage, sacrifice and survival during one of history's darkest periods.

The teaser trailer comes shortly after the Fanning sisters came together with bestselling author Kristin Hannah and director Michael Morris for an exclusive trailer preview of their much-awaited film. The sisters recently opened up about their experience of working together for the first time in a feature film in a recent interview.

The real-life sisters shared their excitement about coming together on screen for a story as powerful as The Nightingale, which explores the bond between two sisters navigating the challenges of World War II. Their collaboration also marks a special milestone in their careers, as they come together both as lead actors and producers to bring Kristin Hannah's celebrated novel to life.

Based on the globally acclaimed bestseller of the same name, The Nightingale tells the story of two sisters (Dakota and Elle Fanning) separated during World War II as they aim to survive in war-torn Germany and France.

Marking the sisters’ onscreen reunion, the film is a moving tale of courage, sacrifice and sisterhood, promising an emotional cinematic experience. Directed by Michael Morris, the upcoming adaptation is already building curiosity among fans of the book and moviegoers, who are eager to witness this unforgettable story unfold on the big screen.

Sony Pictures India has unveiled the teaser trailer of its upcoming historical drama, The Nightingale, starring real-life sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning in their first feature film together.

Directed by Michael Morris, the film is based on the globally acclaimed bestselling novel of the same name by author Kristin Hannah. Produced by Sony Pictures Releasing India, the film is all set to release in India on March 19, 2027.

--IANS

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