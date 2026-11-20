Las Vegas, Nov 20 (IANS) Williams driver Carlos Sainz will take a 10-place grid penalty at this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix after the team exceeded the permitted allocation of turbochargers for the season.

Williams confirmed that Sainz will use his fifth turbocharger of the campaign, triggering the grid drop after qualifying. The team also announced that both Sainz and teammate Alex Albon will run the updated turbo specification enabled by the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) system.

"Alex and Carlos will both run the ADUO-enabled turbo specification this weekend," Williams said in a statement.

"Carlos will take a 10-place grid penalty, as it will be his fifth turbocharger and exceeds the permitted annual allocation."

The upgrade has also been introduced by Mercedes for the Las Vegas race, with several drivers from its customer teams, including Williams, McLaren and Alpine, set to use the new turbo specification.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri will also take a 10-place grid penalty after receiving a new internal combustion engine (ICE), his fifth of the season, exceeding the permitted allocation of four. His teammate Lando Norris will also use the updated turbo.

Mercedes driver George Russell, however, has opted against using the new turbo, saying on Wednesday's media day that he believes he can fight for victory without the upgrade and does not want to incur a grid penalty.

Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli said the team was not expecting a significant performance improvement from the new component, although it could help with reliability and drivability.

"Even with the upgrade, we don't expect any major performance gain from" the new turbo, Antonelli said.

--IANS

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