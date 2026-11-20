Melbourne, Nov 20 (IANS) Sam Harper has been confirmed to make his international debut for Australia in the opening game of the five-match series against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

National selector Tony Dodemaide announced Harper’s inclusion on Friday, as he takes the keeping duties for Australia as first-choice keeper Josh Inglis sits out to prepare for the home Test series against New Zealand.

Harper, 29, will be the first Victorian to debut for Australia at the MCG since Scott Boland. Boland had already played ODIs five years before he took six for seven on Test debut in the 2021 Boxing Day Ashes Test.

“It’s especially cool as a Victorian to be able to play your debut at the MCG, so very excited,” Harper was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au to reporters on the eve of the match.

The selection completes a quick turnaround for Harper. He had been dropped from Victoria’s Sheffield Shield side by the end of the 2024/25 season. But within the next 18 months, he was called up to both the Test and T20I squads.

Harper was the player of the tournament in the last Big Bash League (BBL) with a career-best 381 runs at an average of 54. He then scored 425 runs for champions Galle Gallants in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

A century for Australia A on debut followed, and he was named in the Test squad for last month’s tour of South Africa as cover for an injured Inglis. “A few years ago, I just made a promise to myself that however long; whether it be one more BBL at the time, two more BBLs, cricket in Belgium or cricket in Sri Lanka, wherever I went, I was going to be me and I was going to put my best foot forward and enjoy it and start playing like I would have as an under 11s.

“Belgium, Sri Lanka or wherever the past 12 to 18 months has taken me, right through to South Africa (with the Test squad), I feel like I’ve just played with a smile on my face and actually let what I know I can do come out, instead of hindering myself by putting too much pressure on myself,” added Harper.

Harper is the only confirmed name in Australia’s eleven, with Dodemaide revealing nothing else about the side. Inglis, Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Green and Cooper Connolly are missing from the series after Australia’s ODI series defeat to England, as they prepare for the four Tests against New Zealand.

While Green is in concussion protocols, Inglis and Connolly will play for Western Australia against Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield at Perth Stadium next week. England captain Harry Brook did not reveal his line-up either, as they arrive into the series as the world’s top-ranked T20I team after getting series wins over India and Sri Lanka at home.

England have also rested players ahead of their own Test tour of South Africa - Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Sonny Baker are not involved, while Brook and wicketkeeper Jordan Cox will leave for South Africa after the fourth T20I in Sydney.

“We’re on a really good run in T20s now, we’re playing really good cricket and it’s more of that really. We’ve come out here to try and win the series; we’re trying to pick the best XI and there will be some opportunities for guys that haven’t played before.

“We’ve got an 18-year-old (Thomas Rew) in the squad, a couple of young bowlers as well (Eddie Jack and Henry Crocombe), which is really exciting for English cricket to be able to get those lads the opportunity to be in and around an England squad,” added Brook.

--IANS

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