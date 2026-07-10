VHP backs search committee's 'devotion to Lord Ram' criterion for Temple Trust CEO

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain on Friday welcomed the criterion set by the newly appointed search committee that the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust must have a "devotion to Lord Ram".

This comes in the aftermath of a controversy over the allegations of embezzlement of donations made at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

The Ram Temple Trust has formed a search committee to strengthen administrative arrangements. This committee, headed by Justice Pramod Kohli, has been tasked with looking for a regular Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The committee will select a qualified, full-time individual from across the country who can effectively manage the administrative functioning of the Ram Temple Trust.

Speaking to IANS, Surendra Jain said: "If the person who will be picked for the position of the CEO has devotion to the Lord, then the rest of the abilities can be taken care of; otherwise, it can create difficulties. We are hopeful that the committee will soon find an able CEO."

Ahead of the upcoming meeting of the VHP in Delhi, Jain said that since the 'Sangh' had a major role to play in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, "I think there will be some discussion on the matter (alleged theft at Ram Temple)".

Responding to a question about a change in rules regarding the issue of VIP passes for a visit to the Ram Temple, Surendra Jain asserted that the process is "totally transparent".

"The process is also done online and after verifying a person's age and his or her physical health," he said. However, he underlined that the responsibility to issue VIP passes is only entrusted with the officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

"Now, since both the officials (Champat Rai and Anil Mishra) have resigned, this change of rules is only natural and nothing else," he added.

On Monday, Surendra Jain said that the Ram Temple Trust meeting was conducted in a very cordial atmosphere. The resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra were accepted unanimously.

He had mentioned that Trustee Krishna Mohan has been requested to take charge as acting General Secretary until a regular appointment is made. All members of the Trust are satisfied with the ongoing investigation process and believe it is progressing in the right direction.

--IANS

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