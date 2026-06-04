Veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton signs one-year extension with Manchester United

Manchester, June 4 (IANS) Veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester United, extending his stay at Old Trafford and ensuring he remains part of the club's first-team setup for the 2026-27 season.

The 40-year-old academy graduate, who returned to United in 2021 for a second spell, continues to be valued for his experience and leadership within the dressing room despite making only three senior appearances since rejoining the club.

Announcing the extension, United highlighted Heaton's importance behind the scenes, describing him as an integral member of the first-team squad. The new deal means the goalkeeper will enter a remarkable 21st season in professional football, having made his senior debut while on loan at Swindon Town in 2005.

"It is a huge honour to continue to represent Manchester United," Heaton said in an official statement after signing the contract. "You can feel the determination and ambition of everyone throughout the club to keep pushing for success. I am really excited to play my role in driving us forward and helping the group to compete for the biggest honours," he added.

United director of football Jason Wilcox praised Heaton's influence within the squad, particularly his role in mentoring younger players. "We are delighted that Tom is continuing for another year. Everyone is well aware of the importance of his leadership and professionalism within the group," Wilcox said.

"Tom has played a key role in helping to support Senne Lammens throughout his first season in the Premier League; his constant dedication and mentality set a fantastic standard for our goalkeeping group," he added.

Heaton remains one of the few links to the era of legendary manager Alex Ferguson. A product of United's academy, he was part of Ferguson's squad but did not make a first-team appearance before leaving the club permanently in 2010.

His long-awaited senior debut for United eventually came during his second spell, featuring in a UEFA Champions League match against BSC Young Boys in December 2021. He later made two appearances in the Carabao Cup during the club's 2022-23 campaign.

--IANS

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