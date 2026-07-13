Very motivated by the way he bounced back after those six sixes, says Yuvraj on Broad

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has expressed immense pride in ex-England pacer Stuart Broad’s remarkable career turnaround, after he hit him for six sixes in an over in the 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup, adding that seeing his evolution gives him a lot of motivation and pride.

"I'm actually very proud of his journey and very motivated by the way he bounced back after those six sixes. I know I was the guy who hit him for those six sixes, but I've also been hit for five sixes, so I know how it feels, although I wasn't a full-time bowler.

“To come back from that moment and go on to take more than 600 Test wickets is remarkable. He's one of the greats of the game, and what he's achieved in cricket is tremendous. He never gave up, believed in himself, and became one of the best bowlers in the world," Yuvraj said to JioStar on the sidelines of attending the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

Shifting his focus to the competition, Yuvraj lauded 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic’s longevity, drawing a parallel between the Serbian’s mental fortitude and his own successful battle against cancer. Though Djokovic lost out to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-final, he still commands a great fan following, especially in the Indian cricketers.

"The self-belief that Djokovic carries is impeccable. Every time he didn't get the crowd's support, it only fired him up even more. There were times when people said he wouldn't be able to win, but he did. Similarly, people told me that I wouldn't be able to play after cancer, but I came back and scored my highest ODI score.

“The self-belief he carries, winning 24 Grand Slams, is unreal. He's still playing at the highest level, reaching semi-finals and finals. It's amazing that he's still going. I'm sure the next generation will learn from what he brings to the game.

“I look at the young generation here, players like Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and the game has become incredibly fast. If you look at Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, their game is played at such a high pace. It's great to see how the game continues to evolve," he elaborated.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson also noted the holistic lifestyle maintained by Djokovic, which propels him to perform at his absolute best, has been a source of motivation for him. "My parents were big fans of Andre Agassi. They used to tell me a lot of stories about him. When we were growing up, it was Nadal and Federer, and more recently, Novak Djokovic.

“The way he carries himself, both on and off the field, is a great inspiration to athletes around the world. Being a sportsperson is not just about what you see on television. It's equally about what you do off the field, how you prepare yourself, how you recover, the mental battles you fight, and how you take care of your body and mind.

“I've heard him speak a lot about how he looks after both his mind and his body, and I think that's a great learning, not just for me, but for athletes around the world," he concluded.

--IANS

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