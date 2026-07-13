Tusshar Kapoor reveals why he did not make his debut with sister Ektaa Kapoor

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Tusshar Kapoor who was last seen in "Welcome to Jungle" has revealed why he did not wish to make his Bollywood debut with his well-established producer sister Ektaa Kapoor.

Speaking exclusively to IANS a few weeks ago, on the occasion of completing 25 years in the industry, Tusshar revealed that he had once told Ektaa, "I'll never do a film with you. My first film will never be with you," a remark that left her extremely upset.

"I want to launch... We should launch you. Why should somebody else launch you?" the television mogul had told her brother.

However, when Ektaa got to know that Tusshar is being launched by Vashu Bhagnani and saw the primary poster of 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai', she was content that her brother would be presented well.

Tussar added "The poster that he brought out, the first poster, without revealing any faces, with an umbrella and rain, I remember it wasn't even released to the public. It was just for, that time there was no press, in the sense that there was no social media. So, I think during the mahurat, he had shown that poster to his distributors, and my face was not even shown in it. So she was very excited about that. She said that he's going to present you very well."

Tusshar was further asked, "So was it just the younger sibling's ego, or you really wanted to make your own path?" To this, he replied, "Always wanted, neither should my father, mother or my sister launch me. It was not ego, it was just the fact that I have to feel good about myself. It's very easy for a family member to launch another family member. What is the achievement in that? The achievement is when you've earned something on your own merit. An outsider will only invest money if they feel there's some potential in you."

In another news, Tusshar Kapoor's debut movie, 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' clocked 25 years of release on May 25 this year, and he decided to commemorate the special milestone with an emotional post that read, "My journey began with a film that gave me not just a debut, but a lifetime of memories. Honestly, today, when I look back at how time has flown by it feels unreal. So much has changed over the years, but the love I’ve received from all of you has remained constant through every phase (sic)." -

-IANS

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