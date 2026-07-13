India, Poland reaffirm commitment to strengthening cooperation across diverse sectors

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) India and Poland on Monday held discussions and reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across political engagements, trade and investment, technology, defence, culture, the fight against global terrorism and other areas of mutual interest.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Secretary, West, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, and Poland's Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wladyslaw T. Bartoszewski and Under Secretary of State, Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, Michal Baranowski.

Additional Secretary, MEA, Pooja Kapur, and other officials were present during the meeting.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "Secretary (West) Sibi George met with the Polish Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Wladyslaw T. Bartoszewski and Under Secretary of State, Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, Mr. Michal Baranowski."

"The wide-ranging discussions reflected the depth of the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed our shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across political engagements, trade & investment, technology, defence, culture, fight against global terrorism and other areas of mutual interest," he added.

Earlier in March, Additional Secretary Kapur met Secretary of State Bartoszewski in Warsaw, with discussions held on deepening political exchanges and economic ties, including in areas like electric vehicles, mining and shipping and enhancing educational, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

"Ms. Pooja Kapur, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs called on Polish Secretary of State H.E. Mr. W.T. Bartoszewski in Warsaw. The discussions reiterated the longstanding friendly relations between India and Poland, nourished by high-level political engagement. Further deepening of political exchanges, economic ties including in areas such as EVs, mining and shipping by leveraging the India-EU FTA, developing defence and technology cooperation, as well as enhancing educational, cultural and people to people exchanges were discussed," the Indian Embassy in Poland posted on X.

During her visit, Kapur met Polish MP and Chair of the Poland-India Parliamentary Group Kinga Gajewska.

"Ms. Pooja Kapur, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs met Ms. Kinga Gajewska, Member of Parliament and Chair of the Poland-India Parliamentary Group. She also interacted with President of the Indo-Polish Chamber of Commerce and; Industry, Vice President of National Chamber of Commerce of Poland, former Ambassador of Poland to India Mr Adam Burkowski and CEO of Wipro Poland, to discuss further deepening of India-Poland ties", the Indian mission posted.

--IANS

akl/vd